West Ham earn much-needed win

West Ham United picked up a much-needed win in the Premier League last night.

They beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James' Park thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The victory sees them go six points clear of the relegation zone while Eddie Howe's side missed out on the chance to go into the top six and are 10th.

Advertisement

====

Manchester City will look to avoid a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions tonight.

The 2023 champions welcome Dutch side Feyenoord to the Etihad in the Champions League.

City come into this game with two wins, one draw and one loss so far.

Advertisement

Kick-off is at 8-o'clock.

At the same time Arsenal are away to Sporting while in other stand out games tonight Bayern Munich entertain PSG and RB Leipzig go to Inter Milan.

====

Advertisement

In the Championship, third placed Sheffield United host Oxford United from 7.45, while at 8 second placed Sunderland host West Brom.

====

In the Scottish Premiership, Aberdeen can go level on points with league leaders Celtic if they can win away to Hibs at 7.45