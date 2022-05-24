West Ham defender pleads guilty to kicking and slapping cat; Hammers enquire about taking Jesse Lingard back

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping a cat.

The 27 year old admitted to two offences under the UK Animal Welfare Act.

Zouma's brother, Yoan, who filmed the incident, pleaded guilty to one offence following a RSPCA investigation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, West Ham have enquired about taking Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium.

The 29 year old impressed at the club while on loan from Manchester United in 2021.

Lingard fell out of favour at Old Trafford under Ralf Rangnick.