West Ham United further eased their relegation worries with a 2-nil victory over strugglers Leicester City.

The victory at the London Stadium has taken them 16-points clear of the bottom three with 11 games left to play.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says they need to build consistency, as they prepare to host Cardiff City in the FA Cup this evening.

Villa haven't won back-to-back games since their third-round tie in the competition last month.