Second half goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio saw West Ham turn the first leg of their Conference League semi-final around.

They beat A-Z 2-1 at the London Stadium last night.

In the other semi-final, Basel struck in injury time to seal a 2-1 victory away to Fiorentina.

A Federico Gatti strike deep into injury time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Juventus at home to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals.

Roma were 1-nil winners at home to Bayer Leverkusen.