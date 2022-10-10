West Brom sack Steve Bruce

West Brom are the latest club on the lookout for a new manager.

Steve Bruce has been sacked as boss after eight months in charge.

The Baggies are third-from-bottom in the Championship after just one win in 13 matches.

Advertisement

The EFL says the result of Wigan's match at home to Cardiff in the Championship at the weekend will stand - despite one of the goals being too big.

The club's been asked to explain what happened to avoid a repeat in future.

There was a 10-minute delay to kick-off once the irregularity had been noticed, before the visitors went on to win 3-1