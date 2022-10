West Brom's first match under new boss Carlos Corberan has ended in a 2-nil home defeat to Sheffield United.

They remain second from bottom - with United up to fourth.

They've gone above Swansea - who drew 1-all with rivals Bristol City.

Burnley can go five points clear at the top of the table with victory over Reading this afternoon.

But Blackburn will look to keep the pressure on in their game at Hull.