Weekend review

U13 Girls Premier
Killorglin FC 2 -8 St Brendans Park
U14 Girls Premier
Camp Juniors 2 – 4 Dingle Bay Rovers
U12 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
Regional United 2 -3 St. Brendan’s Park
BT Harps 1 -3 Killarney Celtic
Caherdavin FC 3 -1 Tralee Dynamos
Killorglin AFC 3 -4 Broadford United
U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
Aisling Annacotty 0-1 Inter Kenmare
U16 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
Aisling Anacotty AFC 1 -2 Inter Kenmare
U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4
Killorglin AFC 3 -1 Lough Derg
U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4
Pike Rovers 4 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos
U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 4
Regional 1 -4 Tralee Dynamos
U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3
Breska Rovers 3 -0 Inter Kenmare
U12 BOY’S PREMIER
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -1 Iveragh UTD
Tralee Dynamos 4 -2 MEK Galaxy
St Brendans Park 3 -1 Listowel Celtic
Castleisland AFC 0 -5 Killarney Celtic
U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1
LB Rovers 2 -4 Fenit Samphires
St Brendans Park B 6 -5 Inter Kenmare
Killarney Athletic B 3 -2 Killarney Celtic B
Ballyheigue AFC 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC
U12 Division 2 (North) Boys
Camp Juniors B 4 -1 LB Rovers B
Listowel Celtic C 3 -5 Tralee Dynamos B
St Brendans Park C 0 -4 Killorglin AFC B
Castleisland AFC B 7 -1Fenit Samphires B
U12 Division 2 (South) Boys
Mastergeeha FC B 4 -3 Iveragh UTD B
ST Brendans Park D 5 -1 MEK Galaxy B
Killorglin AFC C 0 -3 Killarney Celtic C
Killarney Athletic C 1 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers B
U14 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 1 -2 Mastergeeha FC
Castleisland A 0 -2 Killorglin AFC
U14 Division 1 Boys
MEK Galaxy 2 -1 Fenit Samphires
Camp Juniors 1 - 6 St Brendans Park B
LB Rovers 2 -1 Killarney Athletic B
Listowel Celtic A 1-4 Ballyheigue AFC
U14 Division 2 Boys
Castleisland AFC B 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos B
Mastergeeha FC B 1 -3 Inter Kenmare B
U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha FC A 4 -3 MEK Galaxy
Killorglin AFC 6 -4 Inter Kenmare
Castleisland AFC 2 -5 Tralee Dynamos
U16 Division 1 Boys
Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -3 Mastergeeha FC C
Killarney Celtic 3 -0 St Brendans Park
Mastergeeha FC B 3 -1 Camp Juniors
U16 Division 2 Boys
Killarney Athletic B 2 -1 Tralee Dynamos B
Ballyheigue AFC 3 -2 Castleisland FC B
U14 Kerry Boys 3 -1 West Cork
West Cork 6 -2 U16 Kerry Boys
Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls
Team of the Week
1. Paraic Cronin (Mastergeeha FC U12)
2. Bruno Gyzbrowski (Ballyheigue AFC U12)
3. Sencha O Brien (Lb Rovers U14)
4. Josh Buckley (Killarney Celtic U12)
5. Conall O Se (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)
6. Noah Crawley (Killarney Athletic U12)
7. Ryan Quilter (Ballyhar Dynamos & Kerry U14 ETP )
8. Alan Harrington (Inter Kenmare U12)
9. Ciaran Birminghan (Killorglin AFC U16)
10. Daithi O Connor (Castleisland AFC U12)
11. Anthony Cremin (Ballyhar Dynamos U16)
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Caoimhe Field (St Brendans Park FC)
Aimee Shine (Killarney Celtic)
Tia Foley (Tralee Dynamos)
Niamh Murphy (Killorglin AFC)
Aoibheann Collins (St Brendans Park FC)
Saoirse Brosnan (Dingle Bay Rovers)
Claudia Merkal (Inter Kenmare)
Shannon O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare Goalkeeper for both Subway National Trophies last 32 games away at U14 and U16)
Inter League U14 Kerry V West Cork
In their SFAI U14 Boys Inter-League clash, Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League secured a 3-1 win against West Cork at Killarney Celtic's grounds. Ballyhar Dynamos' duo, Ryan Quilter (2) and Ryan Vickers scored for Kerry. Facing a swirling wind, Kerry opened the scoring early on but West Cork swiftly drew level with a long range effort. Despite some good chances, Kerry were unable to regain the lead and headed to the break with the scores even at 1-1.
The introduction of Killarney Celtic's Stephen Shine brought stability to Kerry's midfield with Adam Griffin of Castleisland AFC growing more influential. Adjusting well to the blustery conditions, Kerry were better in controlling possession and were back in front with goal from the penalty spot early in the half. They doubled the advantage midway through the second period and closed out the game with plenty of shots on target that drew some impressive saves from the opposing goalkeeper.
A solid outing from Kerry to wrap up the group stage. The side will aim to further improve performance levels as focus turns to the knock-out phase of the competition.