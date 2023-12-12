Weekend review

U13 Girls Premier

Killorglin FC 2 -8 St Brendans Park

U14 Girls Premier

Camp Juniors 2 – 4 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Regional United 2 -3 St. Brendan’s Park

BT Harps 1 -3 Killarney Celtic

Caherdavin FC 3 -1 Tralee Dynamos

Killorglin AFC 3 -4 Broadford United

U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Aisling Annacotty 0-1 Inter Kenmare

U16 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Aisling Anacotty AFC 1 -2 Inter Kenmare

U13 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

Killorglin AFC 3 -1 Lough Derg

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 4

Pike Rovers 4 -0 Ballyhar Dynamos

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 4

Regional 1 -4 Tralee Dynamos

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Breska Rovers 3 -0 Inter Kenmare

U12 BOY’S PREMIER

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 -1 Iveragh UTD

Tralee Dynamos 4 -2 MEK Galaxy

St Brendans Park 3 -1 Listowel Celtic

Castleisland AFC 0 -5 Killarney Celtic

U12 BOY’S DIVISION 1

LB Rovers 2 -4 Fenit Samphires

St Brendans Park B 6 -5 Inter Kenmare

Killarney Athletic B 3 -2 Killarney Celtic B

Ballyheigue AFC 2 -5 Mastergeeha FC

U12 Division 2 (North) Boys

Camp Juniors B 4 -1 LB Rovers B

Listowel Celtic C 3 -5 Tralee Dynamos B

St Brendans Park C 0 -4 Killorglin AFC B

Castleisland AFC B 7 -1Fenit Samphires B

U12 Division 2 (South) Boys

Mastergeeha FC B 4 -3 Iveragh UTD B

ST Brendans Park D 5 -1 MEK Galaxy B

Killorglin AFC C 0 -3 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Athletic C 1 -5 Dingle Bay Rovers B

U14 Boy’s Premier

Killarney Celtic 1 -2 Mastergeeha FC

Castleisland A 0 -2 Killorglin AFC

U14 Division 1 Boys

MEK Galaxy 2 -1 Fenit Samphires

Camp Juniors 1 - 6 St Brendans Park B

LB Rovers 2 -1 Killarney Athletic B

Listowel Celtic A 1-4 Ballyheigue AFC

U14 Division 2 Boys

Castleisland AFC B 1 -0 Tralee Dynamos B

Mastergeeha FC B 1 -3 Inter Kenmare B

U16 Boy’s Premier

Mastergeeha FC A 4 -3 MEK Galaxy

Killorglin AFC 6 -4 Inter Kenmare

Castleisland AFC 2 -5 Tralee Dynamos

U16 Division 1 Boys

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 -3 Mastergeeha FC C

Killarney Celtic 3 -0 St Brendans Park

Mastergeeha FC B 3 -1 Camp Juniors

U16 Division 2 Boys

Killarney Athletic B 2 -1 Tralee Dynamos B

Ballyheigue AFC 3 -2 Castleisland FC B

U14 Kerry Boys 3 -1 West Cork

West Cork 6 -2 U16 Kerry Boys

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls

Team of the Week

1. Paraic Cronin (Mastergeeha FC U12)

2. Bruno Gyzbrowski (Ballyheigue AFC U12)

3. Sencha O Brien (Lb Rovers U14)

4. Josh Buckley (Killarney Celtic U12)

5. Conall O Se (Dingle Bay Rovers U12)

6. Noah Crawley (Killarney Athletic U12)

7. Ryan Quilter (Ballyhar Dynamos & Kerry U14 ETP )

8. Alan Harrington (Inter Kenmare U12)

9. Ciaran Birminghan (Killorglin AFC U16)

10. Daithi O Connor (Castleisland AFC U12)

11. Anthony Cremin (Ballyhar Dynamos U16)

Kerry Schoolboys/Girls

Girl’s Roll of Honour

Caoimhe Field (St Brendans Park FC)

Aimee Shine (Killarney Celtic)

Tia Foley (Tralee Dynamos)

Niamh Murphy (Killorglin AFC)

Aoibheann Collins (St Brendans Park FC)

Saoirse Brosnan (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Claudia Merkal (Inter Kenmare)

Shannon O Sullivan (Inter Kenmare Goalkeeper for both Subway National Trophies last 32 games away at U14 and U16)

Inter League U14 Kerry V West Cork

In their SFAI U14 Boys Inter-League clash, Kerry Schoolboys/Girls League secured a 3-1 win against West Cork at Killarney Celtic's grounds. Ballyhar Dynamos' duo, Ryan Quilter (2) and Ryan Vickers scored for Kerry. Facing a swirling wind, Kerry opened the scoring early on but West Cork swiftly drew level with a long range effort. Despite some good chances, Kerry were unable to regain the lead and headed to the break with the scores even at 1-1.

The introduction of Killarney Celtic's Stephen Shine brought stability to Kerry's midfield with Adam Griffin of Castleisland AFC growing more influential. Adjusting well to the blustery conditions, Kerry were better in controlling possession and were back in front with goal from the penalty spot early in the half. They doubled the advantage midway through the second period and closed out the game with plenty of shots on target that drew some impressive saves from the opposing goalkeeper.

A solid outing from Kerry to wrap up the group stage. The side will aim to further improve performance levels as focus turns to the knock-out phase of the competition.