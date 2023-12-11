Weekend review

InsureMyVan.ie Super League leaders, Belfast Star bounced back from their National Cup exit the previous week by surmounting a huge challenge from Maree 97-87, while in the MissQuote.ie Super League, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell again moved three points clear at the summit following their 99-73 triumph at home against SETU Waterford Wildcats.

Head Coach, Adrian Fulton praised the contribution made by both his Belfast Star team and opponents, Maree as the two InsureMyVan.ie Super League Conference leaders locked horns in an epic battle from which the former prevailed 97-87 in De la Salle College on Saturday night.

Tamyrik Fields was again on fire for the hosts, emerging from this clash with 37 points, while De Ondre Jackson and Conor Quinn also made their presence felt with a combined tally of 40 as Belfast responded in the perfect manner to their loss to UCC Demons in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup the week before and kept their unbeaten league run intact.

“I think tonight's game was a tremendous advertisement for the Men’s Super League” said Fulton. “Two very good teams went toe to toe for 40 minutes.

“Obviously we were very disappointed with our performance last week and we wanted to bounce back. It was a great team effort with huge contributions from across the board” he smiled.

Templeogue made it two wins in succession as they hit the century mark for the first time this season with a 101-85 victory away to Energywise Ireland Neptune in Neptune Stadium, Neil Randolph top-scoring for Mark Keenan’s side with 25 points.

Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions, Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU dug deep to battle back from six points down at the half-time break to earn an 85-80 win over Griffith College Éanna in the MTU Arena.

A massive haul of 40 points and eight rebounds by Grant Olsson went a long way to seeing Maigh Cuilinn dig out an 83-73 win at Bright St Vincent’s.

EJ Sligo All-Stars got the better of Flexachem KCYMS 94-76 in Killorglin Sports Complex, Chrishon Briggs spearheading their offence with a huge 36 points.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors were pushed all the away by a Jalen Hodge-inspired Ulster University, but emerged with an 87-82 victory in which Jarvis Doles sank 20 points and chalked up 11 rebounds while team mate, Ryan Leonard hit 22.

After having despatched Belfast Star from this season’s InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup, UCC Demons were brought back to earth when they suffered a 92-73 point reversal in their InsureMyVan.ie Super League clash with Pyrobel Killester in Gurranabraher Credit Union Arena on Sunday.

An impressive 27 points by Gregorio Jesus Adon Encarnacion, along with a further 22 by Kason Harrell, helped propel Killester to a big victory on the road.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell recorded a 99-73 home victory over SETU Waterford Wildcats to, again, move three points clear at the top of the table.

After opening up a nine-point gap by the close of the first quarter, the hosts really floored the pedal in the second period to push that advantage out to 25 by the half-time break, Jayla Nacole Johnson and Kyaja Victoria Williams really turning the screw on Wildcats with their combined 45 points.

“We’re delighted to keep our winning run going for another weekend” said Brunell Head Coach, Liam Culloty.

“We started really sharp and shot the ball really well in the first half. Waterford came back at us in the second half and Shanai’jah Davison was hard to stop, but I thought Kelly Sexton did a great job on her especially in the last quarter.

“We look forward to a big Cork derby next weekend against Fr. Mathews” he added.

FloMAX Liffey Celtics delivered an emphatic 98-56 point victory over a depleted University of Galway Mystics side in Leixlip Amenities Centre on Saturday night, with Americans Alexandra Navarette and Tianna Ayulo, along with Ireland senior international, Sorcha Tiernan, combining for 66 points and 25 rebounds.

Catalyst Fr. Mathews weathered a disappointing second quarter in which they were outscored by 14 points to secure a 77-62 triumph over Ulster University in Fr. Mathews Arena.

Defending MissQuote.ie Super League champions, The Address UCC Glanmire returned to winning ways in the league, serving up an emphatic 97-44 defeat to Portlaoise Panthers in St Mary’s Hall, with six players in double figures, including Amaya West, Simone O’Shea and Amy Dooley, who amassed 55 points between them.

In Friday night’s Dublin derby, Ireland senior international, Claire Melia turned in another big performance, carding 21 points and eight rebounds as Pyrobel Killester chalked up an 84-55 point victory over DCU Mercy in DCU Arena.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Division One, Joels Dublin Lions recorded a hugely valuable 110-90 point win over Killarney Cougars in Coláiste Bríde, Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers returned home from Knocknacarra Community Centre celebrating an 88-79 win over Titans BC, while Drogheda Wolves bounced back from disappointment in the InsureMyHouse.ie President’s Cup quarter-finals to deliver a convincing 96-52 win over SETU Waterford Vikings in Carrickpherish Hall.

South Conference leaders, Limerick Celtics accounted for Team NorthWest as they won 95-71 in Crescent College and Scott Lakers Killarney prevailed 84-75 against Mater Private Malahide in Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre.

UCD Marian earned an impressive 88-74 victory at home to Limerick Sport Eagles and SETU Carlow were taken to triple overtime before eventually seeing off Moy Tolka Rovers 129-124 in an epic battle at Tyndall College on Sunday.

The return to MissQuote.ie Division One action on Saturday saw St Paul’s Killarney earn a 69-53 victory over McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles in Presentation Gym, Limerick Celtics end Oblate Dynamos three-game winning streak after they won out 69-51 in Crescent College and Templeogue surmount the challenge of Marble City Hawks 88-75 in Nord Anglia International School.

North Conference leaders, ISecure Swords Thunder had just three points to spare against Limerick Sport Huskies as they edged a 67-64 win in UL Arena before Abbey Seals Dublin Lions extended their winning league run to five games with a 75-69 point success away to Moy Tolka Rovers.

Further in-depth rights-free copy on both of our Division One National Leagues will be available on our site, ireland.basketball.

Results

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

Saturday December 9

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU 85 - 80 Griffith College Éanna

Belfast Star 97 - 87 Maree

Energywise Ireland Neptune 85 - 101 Templeogue

Bright St. Vincent’s 73 - 83 Maigh Cuilinn

Flexachem KCYMS 76 - 94 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 87 - 82 Ulster University

Sunday December 10

UCC Demons 73 - 92 Pyrobel Killester

MissQuote.ie Super League

Friday December 8

DCU Mercy 55 - 84 Pyrobel Killester

Saturday December 9

Catalyst Fr. Mathews 77 - 62 Ulster University

Portlaoise Panthers 44 - 97 The Address UCC Glanmire

FloMAX Liffey Celtics 98 - 56 University of Galway Mystics

Sunday December 10

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell 99 - 73 SETU Waterford Wildcats

InsureMyVan.ie Division One

Saturday December 9

Joels Dublin Lions 110 - 90 Killarney Cougars

Titans BC 79 - 88 Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers

SETU Waterford Vikings 52 - 96 Drogheda Wolves

UCD Marian 88 - 74 Limerick Sport Eagles

Limerick Celtics 95 - 71 Team NorthWest

Scotts Lakers Killarney 84 - 75 Mater Private Malahide

Sunday December 10

SETU Carlow 129 - 124 Moy Tolka Rovers (after triple overtime)

MissQuote.ie Division One

Saturday December 9

Limerick Celtics 69 - 51 Oblate Dynamos

Templeogue 88 - 75 Marble City Hawks

Limerick Sport Huskies 64 - 67 ISecure Swords Thunder

St. Paul’s Killarney 69 - 53 McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles

Moy Tolka Rovers 69 - 75 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Sunday December 10

SETU Carlow vs Phoenix Rockets (Postponed)