Weekend Review

Girls League
12’s Premier
Listowel 3 - 0 Killarney Celtic
MEK Galaxy 6 - 0 Fenit Samphires
Inter Kenmare 4 -0 Killarney Athletic
12’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic 0 - 4 Iveragh UTD
Dingle Bay Rovers 1 -2 Camp Juniors
St Brendan Park 4 - 0 Mastergeeha AFC
Tralee Dynamos 6-0 MEK Galaxy B
Killorglin AFC 5 - 2 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Athletic B 2 - 3 Ballyhar Dynamos
14’s Premier
Camp juniors 3 – 2 Killarney Celtic
MEK Galaxy 1- 2 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Athletic 2 – 4 St Brendans Park
14’s Division 1
Mastergeeha AFC 0 -3 Inter Kenmare
16’s Premier
Fenit Samphires 0 – 3 Dingle Bay Rovers
Girl’s National Trophy
U14’s Round 2
Inter Kenmare 1-1 Mungert Regional 1-1 AET 3-4 on Penalties
Boys League
National Trophy
U13’s Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park 7 – 2 Ennis Town
U15’s Round 3
Camp Juniors 6 - 0 Lisnagry
Castleisland AFC 3 -2 Geraldines
U12 Boys Division 2 North
Ferry Rangers 3 - 0 Fenit Samphires B
U13 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic 1 - 1 Fenit Samphires
Killarney Athletic 2 -1Inter Kenmare
Killorglin AFC 3 - 1 Mastergeeha AFC
Tralee Dynamos 6 – 1 MEK Galaxy
Killarney Celtic 4 – 0 Ballyhar Dynamos
U13 Boys Division 1
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 – 0 Listowel Celtic B
Killarney Celtic B 2 – 3 Camp Juniors
LB Rovers 2 - 2 St Brendans Park B
U13 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha AFC C 0 – 5 Killorglin AFC B
Tralee Dynamos B 4 – 1 MEK Galaxy
Inter Kenmare 0 - 1Castleisland AFC C
U14 Boys Premier
St Brendans Park 7 - 1 Listowel Celtic
U15 Boys Premier
Tralee Dynamos 2 – 3 MEK Galaxy
Inter Kenmare 1 -6 Killarney Athletic
St Brendans Park 2 - 7 Killorglin AFC
U15 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha AFC 7 - 1 Inter Kenmare
Ballyhar Dynamos 3 – 4 Fenit Samphires
Ballyhar Dynamos 5 – 4 Mastergeeha AFC
U15 Boys Division 2
Iveragh UTD 4 - 1Ferry Rangers
Mastergeeha AFC B 1 MEK Galaxy B
Castleisland AFC B 0 – 3 Ballyheigue AFC
Killarney Athletic 3 – 0 Camp Juniors B
U16 Boys Premier
Mastergeeha AFC 0 – 2 Listowel Celtic
U14 Boys Premier
St Brendans Park 7-1 Listowel Celtic
Reports:
Girls League
12’s Premier
MEK Galaxy 5- 0 Fenit Samphires: Scorers: Ava Harty ,Isabelle O'Connor, Emily Allen ,Elise Brunner, Megan Quigg
14’s Premier
Camp juniors 3 – 2 Killarney Celtic
Killarney Celtic lost their unbeaten record to a very strong Camp FC outfit who dominated possession and kept their shape throughout the game. Camp opened the scoring early in the first half through Caoimhe Skinner. Killarney Celtic struck back through a good move culminating in Jessica Leggate teeing up Amelia Carroll Kelly on the edge of the box for a cracking strike; 1-1 HT. Camp FC took over in the 3rd quarter and scored twice through Caoimhe Skinner and Keelan Clifford. Killarney Celtic fought gamely in last 15-20m. Jessica Leggate struck the cross bar from a great free kick and Sadbh O Halloran got in twice behind the defence and was unlucky not to score but she got her just reward with consolation goal in the last 5 minutes. The best performer on the day was Ciara Forde. Camp scorers: Caoimhe Skinner x 2, Keelin Clifford Best for Camp Juniors ,Caoimhe Skinner and Aisleigh Horan.
MEK Galaxy 1- 2 Listowel Celtic: Scorers for Listowel Ava Sheehy and Eadaoin Larkin. Best for Listowel Celtic Maja Wolska.
Boys League
U15’s Round 3
Camp Juniors 6- -0 Lisnagry: Goals by Darragh Murphy (2), Jack Power (2), Jack Doyle and Mikey O’Leary
Castleisland AFC 3- 2 Geraldines
Geraldine's went up 1-0 after 20 seconds, Jason Brosnan scored from outside the box on the 20th min. Eoghan Joy made it 2-1 from a free inside his own half. It was 2-2 in the 55th min. Harry Crowley then won a penalty in the 65th min and took it himself and scored.
U13 Boys Premier
Tralee Dynamos 6-1 MEK Galaxy
Dynamos took control early on and 15 mins into the first half were 3-0 ahead. MEK pulled one back with a great strike from Cade Jameson. Dynamos struck twice more before half time, leaving MEK trailing 5-1. The second half was better, but MEK could not stop Dynamos adding a sixth with 13 mins to go. MEK kept trying but did not get the rub of the green. Dara Tagney and Cade Jameson were the best for MEK with Dara Tagney taking player of the match for a great display as a defensive midfielder.
Killarney Celtic 4– 0 Ballyhar Dynamos
Celtic Goal scorers: Stephen Shine, Marco Mosca, Kiernan Kelly, Daniel O’Sullivan. The opening goal came straight from a corner kick, well taken by Celtic's Stephen Shine. It stayed 1-0 until half time. In the second half Killarney came out of the blocks fast and got the second goal of the game from a nice cross into box and met by Marco Mosca. The third goal was a great individual goal by Kiernan Kelly. Goal of the game came from the front line chasing down a loose ball to set up a stunning finish outside the box from Daniel O'Sullivan. Players of the match: Lachlan Scannell, Daniel O’Sullivan, Kiernan Kelly, Stephen Shine.
U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 2 – 3 Camp Juniors
Goalscorers for Celtic: Jason Harrington and Simon Sirotiak. Celtic Player of the game was Fionn O'Donavan. This was a great end to end game, with Celtic unlucky not to get a draw after hitting the post and crossbar 3 times. Best display of the season by the Killarney Celtic team and great to see the continued improvement.
LB Rovers 2 – 2 St Brendans Park B: Harvey Leen 2 goals MOTM Harvey Leen for St Brendans Park.
U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 1 – 6 Killarney Athletic. Scorere for the winners: Liam Harmon 3, Liam O'Brien 1, Sean Kiely 1 and Ben Kelleher 1. Best for Athletic Liam Harmon.
U15 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha AFC 6-1 Inter Kenmare. Scorers for Mastergeeha: Craig Brosnan, Zach Cronin, Jack Ahern, Evan O Sullivan, Milosz Niezgoda, Rory O Connor.
14’s Division 1
Mastergeeha 0-3 Kenmare
A close game not reflected by the scoreline. Scorers for Inter Kenmare Grace O'Shea 2 ,Catherine O'Sullivan 1.