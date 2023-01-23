Weekend Review

Girls League

12’s Premier

Listowel 3 - 0 Killarney Celtic

MEK Galaxy 6 - 0 Fenit Samphires

Inter Kenmare 4 -0 Killarney Athletic

12’s Division 1

Listowel Celtic 0 - 4 Iveragh UTD

Dingle Bay Rovers 1 -2 Camp Juniors

St Brendan Park 4 - 0 Mastergeeha AFC

Tralee Dynamos 6-0 MEK Galaxy B

Killorglin AFC 5 - 2 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Athletic B 2 - 3 Ballyhar Dynamos

14’s Premier

Camp juniors 3 – 2 Killarney Celtic

MEK Galaxy 1- 2 Listowel Celtic

Killarney Athletic 2 – 4 St Brendans Park

14’s Division 1

Mastergeeha AFC 0 -3 Inter Kenmare

16’s Premier

Fenit Samphires 0 – 3 Dingle Bay Rovers

Girl’s National Trophy

U14’s Round 2

Inter Kenmare 1-1 Mungert Regional 1-1 AET 3-4 on Penalties

Boys League

National Trophy

U13’s Round 3

St. Brendan’s Park 7 – 2 Ennis Town

U15’s Round 3

Camp Juniors 6 - 0 Lisnagry

Castleisland AFC 3 -2 Geraldines

U12 Boys Division 2 North

Ferry Rangers 3 - 0 Fenit Samphires B

U13 Boys Premier

Listowel Celtic 1 - 1 Fenit Samphires

Killarney Athletic 2 -1Inter Kenmare

Killorglin AFC 3 - 1 Mastergeeha AFC

Tralee Dynamos 6 – 1 MEK Galaxy

Killarney Celtic 4 – 0 Ballyhar Dynamos

U13 Boys Division 1

Dingle Bay Rovers 3 – 0 Listowel Celtic B

Killarney Celtic B 2 – 3 Camp Juniors

LB Rovers 2 - 2 St Brendans Park B

U13 Boys Division 2

Mastergeeha AFC C 0 – 5 Killorglin AFC B

Tralee Dynamos B 4 – 1 MEK Galaxy

Inter Kenmare 0 - 1Castleisland AFC C

U14 Boys Premier

St Brendans Park 7 - 1 Listowel Celtic

U15 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 2 – 3 MEK Galaxy

Inter Kenmare 1 -6 Killarney Athletic

St Brendans Park 2 - 7 Killorglin AFC

U15 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha AFC 7 - 1 Inter Kenmare

Ballyhar Dynamos 3 – 4 Fenit Samphires

Ballyhar Dynamos 5 – 4 Mastergeeha AFC

U15 Boys Division 2

Iveragh UTD 4 - 1Ferry Rangers

Mastergeeha AFC B 1 MEK Galaxy B

Castleisland AFC B 0 – 3 Ballyheigue AFC

Killarney Athletic 3 – 0 Camp Juniors B

U16 Boys Premier

Mastergeeha AFC 0 – 2 Listowel Celtic

U14 Boys Premier

Girls League

12’s Premier

MEK Galaxy 5- 0 Fenit Samphires: Scorers: Ava Harty ,Isabelle O'Connor, Emily Allen ,Elise Brunner, Megan Quigg

14’s Premier

Camp juniors 3 – 2 Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic lost their unbeaten record to a very strong Camp FC outfit who dominated possession and kept their shape throughout the game. Camp opened the scoring early in the first half through Caoimhe Skinner. Killarney Celtic struck back through a good move culminating in Jessica Leggate teeing up Amelia Carroll Kelly on the edge of the box for a cracking strike; 1-1 HT. Camp FC took over in the 3rd quarter and scored twice through Caoimhe Skinner and Keelan Clifford. Killarney Celtic fought gamely in last 15-20m. Jessica Leggate struck the cross bar from a great free kick and Sadbh O Halloran got in twice behind the defence and was unlucky not to score but she got her just reward with consolation goal in the last 5 minutes. The best performer on the day was Ciara Forde. Camp scorers: Caoimhe Skinner x 2, Keelin Clifford Best for Camp Juniors ,Caoimhe Skinner and Aisleigh Horan.

MEK Galaxy 1- 2 Listowel Celtic: Scorers for Listowel Ava Sheehy and Eadaoin Larkin. Best for Listowel Celtic Maja Wolska.

Boys League

U15’s Round 3

Camp Juniors 6- -0 Lisnagry: Goals by Darragh Murphy (2), Jack Power (2), Jack Doyle and Mikey O’Leary

Castleisland AFC 3- 2 Geraldines

Geraldine's went up 1-0 after 20 seconds, Jason Brosnan scored from outside the box on the 20th min. Eoghan Joy made it 2-1 from a free inside his own half. It was 2-2 in the 55th min. Harry Crowley then won a penalty in the 65th min and took it himself and scored.

U13 Boys Premier

Tralee Dynamos 6-1 MEK Galaxy

Dynamos took control early on and 15 mins into the first half were 3-0 ahead. MEK pulled one back with a great strike from Cade Jameson. Dynamos struck twice more before half time, leaving MEK trailing 5-1. The second half was better, but MEK could not stop Dynamos adding a sixth with 13 mins to go. MEK kept trying but did not get the rub of the green. Dara Tagney and Cade Jameson were the best for MEK with Dara Tagney taking player of the match for a great display as a defensive midfielder.

Killarney Celtic 4– 0 Ballyhar Dynamos

Celtic Goal scorers: Stephen Shine, Marco Mosca, Kiernan Kelly, Daniel O’Sullivan. The opening goal came straight from a corner kick, well taken by Celtic's Stephen Shine. It stayed 1-0 until half time. In the second half Killarney came out of the blocks fast and got the second goal of the game from a nice cross into box and met by Marco Mosca. The third goal was a great individual goal by Kiernan Kelly. Goal of the game came from the front line chasing down a loose ball to set up a stunning finish outside the box from Daniel O'Sullivan. Players of the match: Lachlan Scannell, Daniel O’Sullivan, Kiernan Kelly, Stephen Shine.

U13 Boys Division 1

Killarney Celtic B 2 – 3 Camp Juniors

Goalscorers for Celtic: Jason Harrington and Simon Sirotiak. Celtic Player of the game was Fionn O'Donavan. This was a great end to end game, with Celtic unlucky not to get a draw after hitting the post and crossbar 3 times. Best display of the season by the Killarney Celtic team and great to see the continued improvement.

LB Rovers 2 – 2 St Brendans Park B: Harvey Leen 2 goals MOTM Harvey Leen for St Brendans Park.

U15 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare 1 – 6 Killarney Athletic. Scorere for the winners: Liam Harmon 3, Liam O'Brien 1, Sean Kiely 1 and Ben Kelleher 1. Best for Athletic Liam Harmon.

U15 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha AFC 6-1 Inter Kenmare. Scorers for Mastergeeha: Craig Brosnan, Zach Cronin, Jack Ahern, Evan O Sullivan, Milosz Niezgoda, Rory O Connor.

14’s Division 1

Mastergeeha 0-3 Kenmare

A close game not reflected by the scoreline. Scorers for Inter Kenmare Grace O'Shea 2 ,Catherine O'Sullivan 1.