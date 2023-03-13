Advertisement
Mar 13, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrysport
Weekend review
Girls League

12’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 0 -0 MEK Galaxy

12’s Division 1
St Brendans Park 6 -0 Camp juniors

13’s Premier
Top
St Brendans Park 5 -4 LB Rovers
Fenit Samphires A 0 -1 Listowel Celtic
Bottom
Camp Juniors 3-2 Iveragh UTD

15’s Premier
Top
Camp Juniors 2-0 MEK Galaxy
Bottom
Fenit Samphires 2 -1 Killarney Athletic

Boys League

U12 Boys Premier
MEK Galaxy 1 -1 Castleisland AFC
Killarney Athletic 2 -2 Tralee Dynamos
Top 4
Killorglin AFC 1 -0 St Brendans Park

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 1 -6 Castleisland AFC B

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin AFC B 3 -7 Inter Kenmare B
MEK Galaxy B 3 -1 Mastergeeha AFC B

U14 Boy’s Premier
Iveragh UTD 1 -4 St Brendans Park

U14 Boy’s Division 2
Fenit Samphires B 3 -6 Camp Juniors B
Castleisland AFC B 2 -7 Tralee Dynamos B
Iveragh UTD B 2 -2 Inter Kenmare B

U16 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic 0 -3 Tralee Dynamos

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 0 -5 Fenit Samphires

Boys Kerry Cup
Kerry Cup – Preliminary Shield Round 2 (winners into Cup Knock-out)
Round 1 & 2 Preliminary Losers into Shield Knock-out competition

U12 Boys
Dingle Bay Rovers A 1 -6 St Brendans Park B
Tralee Dynamos B 4 -9 St Brendans Park C
Fenit Samphires B 5 -0 Killarney Athletic C
Ballyhar Dynamos A 3 -1Mastergeeha FC
Inter Kenmare A 6 -1 Listowel Celtic C

U14 Boys
St Brendans Park C 1 -4 St Brendans Park B
Ballyheigue AFC 2 - 4 Ballyhar Dynamos
LB Rovers 5 -0 Mastergeeha FC B
Killarney Athletic A 3-0 MEK Galaxy B

U16 Boys
Camp Juniors 0 -3 LB Rovers
Dingle Bay Rovers 0 -3 MEK Galaxy

U15 Boy’s Munster Cup Final
Kerry 0 - 4 Cork
U15 Boy’s Cup
Listowel Celtic A 1-3 Killarney Celtic A

U16 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 0- 5 Inter Kenmare

U16 Boys
St Brendans Park B 5 -6 Iveragh UTD

Kerry Schoolboys/ Girls
Team of the Week
1 Eanna Leahy (Park U12)
2 Morrie O Shea (Mastergeeha U12)
3Daithi Allen (Ballyhar U12)
4 Rian Foley (Kilorglin U12)
5 Jay Sean (Fenit U14)
6 Maliki Casey (Ballyheigue U14)
7 Daniel Quinlan (Killarney Athletic U12)
8 Oisin Madeley (Dingle U12)
9 Fionan Foley (Iveragh U14)
10 Adam Mc Carthy (Castleisland U12)
11Alan Harrington (Inter Kenmare U12)
Kerry Schoolboy/ Girls
Girl’s Roll of Honour
Aine O Lionaid (Killarney Athletic)
Nessan Kirby (Park FC)
Lauren Crean (Camp)
Robyn Horgan (MEK)
Grace Stephenson (Fenit)
Ally Russell (Listowel)
Thien Doran( Inter Kenmare)

Kerry Racing News

Mar 13, 2023 16:03
