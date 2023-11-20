Weekend results and team of the week

RESULTS SUN DAY 19TH NOVEMBER and week before

U12 Girls Premier North

Fenit Samphires 2 -2 Dingle Bay Rovers

U12 Girls Premier South

Tralee Dynamos 2 -2 Iveragh UTD

Killarney Athletic 3 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos

U13 Girls Division 1

Fenit Samphires 3 -0 MEK Galaxy B

U14 Girls Premier

Killarney Athletic 3 -2 LB Rovers

U12 GIRL’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Listowel Celtic 1 -3 Mungret Regional

Newmarket Celtic 8 – 9 Mastergeeha FC. penos

U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

St. Brendan’s Park 1 -2 MEK Galaxy

U16 GIRL’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Listowel Celtic 0 -1 Aisling Anacotty

U12 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Regional United 5 -1 Castleisland AFC

Killorglin AFC 6 -0 Caherconlish FC

Ballymackey Fc 0 -5 Killarney Celtic

St. Brendan’s Park 2-0 Askeaton/Kilcoernan AFC

Tralee Dynamos BYE to round 3

U14 GIRL’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Inter Kenmare 1 -0 Murroe AFC AET

U14 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Killarney Athletic 0 -1 Pike Rovers

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL CUP ROUND 3

Killarney Celtic 1 -2 Aisling Anacotty

U15 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 2

Lough Derg 5 -1 MEK Galaxy AET

Killorglin 3 -1 Lisnagry FC

U16 BOY’S NATIONAL TROPHY ROUND 3

Castleisland AFC 0 -2 Shannon Town

U13 Boy’s Premier

MEK Galaxy A 4 -1 Iveragh Utd

Killorglin AFC 5 - 0 Castleisland AFC

St Brendans Park 6 -0 Inter Kenmare

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Mastergeeha FC 4 -3 Listowel Celtic B

Fenit Samphires 0 -2 Tralee Dynamos

Killarney Celtic 6 -0 Castleisland AFC

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

St Brendans Park C 2 - 1 Fenit Samphires B

Castleisland AFC C 3 -6 Listowel Celtic C

LB Rovers B 1 -6 Dingle Bay Rovers A

U13 Boy’s Division 2 South

MEK Galaxy B 7 -7 Killorglin AFC B

Inter Kenmare B 7 -1 Killarney Athletic C

Milltown FC 6 -3 Mastergeeha FC B

Ballyhar Dynamos B 3 -2 Killarney Celtic B

U15 Boy’s Premier

Inter Kenmare 2 -1 Ballyhar Dynamos

Tralee Dynamos 2 -0 Fenit Samphires

U15 Boy’s Division 1

LB Rovers 1 -6 St Brendans Park B

Listowel Celtic A 3 -0 Castleisland AFC

Killarney Athletic 2 -1 Iveragh UTD

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Athletic B 2 -3 Tralee Dynamos B

Dingle Bay Rovers 2 -1 Killarney Celtic B

Mastergeeha FC B 4 -1 St Brendans Park C

MEK Galaxy B 3 – 4 Iveragh UTD B

SUN DAY 19TH NOVEMBER

U12 BOYS: LIMERICK COUNTY 1 -5 KERRY

U14 BOYS: KERRY 1 -4 CORK

U15 Boys : Cork 2-1 Kerry

U16 BOYS: KERRY 0 - 3 CORK

Match Report: Kerry U16 vs. Cork U16 :Cork U16 emerged victorious in a compelling clash against Kerry U16 with a commanding 3-0 win. The game showcased a clear division into two distinct halves, each offering its own set of fortunes for both teams. The first half witnessed Cork capitalizing on two set-piece opportunities, securing the lead through two tune-outs from corners. A stroke of unfortunate luck for Kerry added to their woes, with an own goal off a deflected ball across the box leaving them trailing 3-0 by halftime.

However, the dynamics shifted significantly in the second half. Despite Kerry's tactical adjustments, luck favoured Cork's defence, denying Kerry's efforts to convert three or four promising opportunities into goals. Kerry notably dominated possession and displayed superior ball control, but struggled to convert their dominance into goals, failing to tighten the grip in the final third.

The game unfolded as a tale of contrasting fortunes, with Cork seizing the advantage in the first half through strategic plays, while Kerry showcased a commendable performance in the second half, showcasing their prowess on the ball but unable to translate it into tangible goals.The match concluded with Cork U16 claiming a well-deserved victory, while Kerry U16 demonstrated resilience and determination, despite the scoreline not reflecting their second-half dominance.

SFAI U15 Interleague Cork 2 - 1 Kerry

Kerry came out the wrong side of an excellent game of football played in Carrigaline. A last-minute winner saw Cork take the spoils after both teams battled hard throughout the 70 mins. The first half finished nil all, with goal mouth action at both ends, Kerry coming closest to opening the scoring when a free-flowing break saw a shot come back off the post and run agonisingly across the line and cleared to safety by the Cork defender. The second half continued in the same vain with action at both ends, Kerry hitting the crossbar with a fantastic strike from outside the box. With 15 mins to go, Cork took the lead,.Kerry to their credit never dropped their heads and were rewarded with 10 mins to go, when Danny Kingston unleashed an unstopped shot from outside the box into the top corner. The last 10 mins both teams had their moments and just when both teams thought the game was going to end level, the ball broke to the Cork striker to unleash an unstoppable shot into the net to break Kerry hearts with nearly the last kick of the game. A tough end to the game, but plenty more days to get back on track in our group

U 14 Interleague Kerry 1-Cork 4 :In their second SFAI ETP U14 Boys Inter League clash, Kerry faced Cork at Mastergeeha FC on Sunday. The first half was evenly contested, with Killarney Celtic's Kiernan Kelly impressive in attack while Listowel Celtic's Liam O'Flaherty and Adam Moynihan of Killarney Athletic looked solid in a newly formed Centre Back partnership. Kerry's good work was undone when Cork took the lead just before half-time with a near-post corner, that could have been cleared, poked into the home side's net from close range. The introduction of Lúc MacGearailt of Dingle Bay Rovers and St Brendan's Park's Ryan O'Flaherty into midfield, sparked an impressive spell for Kerry after the restart. However, a combination of mistakes and genuine misfortune allowed Cork to score two goals in quick succession. Danny Lane of Tralee Dynamos capped a Player of the Match performance with a brilliant goal to bring Kerry back into contention. Both sides continued to create chances before Cork took advantage of another lapse in concentration to add a fourth shortly before the final whistle. Kerry might take some satisfaction with an improvement in general play but the scoreline shows there is still plenty of work to be done in minimising the type of unforced errors that determined the result.

Kerry Schoolboys /girls team of the week

1.Liam Moynihan (Mastergeeha FC U14)

2.Liam Flaherty (Listowel Celtic FC U14)

3.Sean O Doherty (Killorglin FC U15)

4.Callum O Connor(Ballyhar Dynamos U13)

5.Eamon Og Mc Elligot (Fenit Samphires U13)

Rory John O Brien (Tralee Dynamos U13) Daithi Laide (Listowel Celtic U15) Daniel O Sullivan (Iveragh UTD U15)

9.Evan Rodgers (Listowel Celtic FC U13)

Rian Foley (Killorglin AFC U13)

12.Oran O Regan Goalkeeper(St Brendans Park U13)

Girls Roll of Honour

Roksana Wawro (Killarney Athletic)

Rosin Henken (Killorglin AFC )

Niamh Ni Se (Dingle Bay Rovers)

Olga Kumor (Killarney Celtic )

Lori Glavas (Killarney Athletic)

Shanua O Riordan (Mastergeeha FC)

Leah Mannix (Killarney Celtic)

Tia Falvey (Tralee Dynamos)

Rachael Lennon (Listowel Celtic)

Eimer Mc Mahon (Castleisland AFC )