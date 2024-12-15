Weekend Local Soccer Results & Fixtures

Saturday Results
Division 4
Killorglin C 4-2 Lenamore B
Under 17 Result
St Brendan's Park 1-1 Ferry Rangers
Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Park D 0-6 Tralee Dynamos B
(Tralee Dynamos scorers: Fionn Smith, Lucas Brown, Omar Reshad, Jan Lange, Kacper Wosik, Cian Pryer
Sunday Results
Ken Robinson has results from the KDL
Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues
U13 Kerry Girls 2-0 Limerick Desmond
U15 Girls Premier
Castleisland 2-2 Fenit
Castleisland scorer: Danielle Sheehan x2
Fenit scorer: Erin Harty x2
KILLARNEY ATH 3 MEK 1
U16 Girls Round 3 National Trophy
Holycross AFC 1-4 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha 1-7 Avenue United
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A 2-0 LB Rovers A
Daniel Ryan scored both Ballyhar goals