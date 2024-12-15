Advertisement
Weekend Local Soccer Results & Fixtures

Dec 15, 2024 17:55 By radiokerrysport
Weekend Local Soccer Results & Fixtures
Saturday Results
Division 4
Killorglin C 4-2 Lenamore B

Under 17 Result
St Brendan's Park 1-1 Ferry Rangers

Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Park D 0-6 Tralee Dynamos B
(Tralee Dynamos scorers: Fionn Smith, Lucas Brown, Omar Reshad, Jan Lange, Kacper Wosik, Cian Pryer

Sunday Results
Ken Robinson has results from the KDL

Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues
U13 Kerry Girls 2-0 Limerick Desmond  
 
U15 Girls Premier
Castleisland 2-2 Fenit
Castleisland scorer: Danielle Sheehan x2
Fenit scorer: Erin Harty x2

KILLARNEY ATH 3 MEK 1

U16 Girls Round 3 National Trophy
Holycross AFC 1-4 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha 1-7 Avenue United
 
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A 2-0 LB Rovers A
Daniel Ryan scored both Ballyhar goals

KDL Review
KDL Review

Dec 15, 2024 17:34
