Wednesday's Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Sep 11, 2024 10:27 By radiokerrynews
Wednesday's Local GAA Results and Fixtures
North Kerry MINOR Hurling
'A' Championship
Crotta O'Neill's 4-16 Lixnaw 0-10

'B' Championship
Kilmoyley 4-14 St. Brendan's 1-5
Ballyheigue 1-15 Firies 0-7

North Kerry Hurling Intermediate Hurling League

Ballyheigue v Causeway @ Ballyheigue, 6.15pm
St. Brendan's v Abbeydorney @ Abbeydorney, 7.30pm

LGFA U16 County League
Div 5
Dingle -v- John Mitchels - 6.30pm
Div 4 Shield
MKL B -v- Rathmore / Rahtmore 6.30pm

North kerry ladies football Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16
Division 2 Cup -Final
Kerins O Rahillys v Listowel Emmets Wednesday 11th September @ 7-00pm Extra time to be played in event of Draw

