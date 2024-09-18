Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Sep 18, 2024 11:48 By radiokerrynews
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Na Gaeil and Austin Stacks face each other  in the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 Div. 1 football final, this evening, Wednesday Sept. 18th.

Throw in is at 7 o’clock in Austin Stacks Park.

------------------------------------

Advertisement

Kerry LGFA

Under 15 Club Championship Quarter Finals

D1

Advertisement

Southern Gaels -v- Abbeydorney - Foilmore 6.45pm

 

Under 17 Club Championship Quarter Finals

Advertisement

D1

Cromane -v- Castleisland Desmonds - 6.30pm

D2

Advertisement

Churchill -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - 6.30pm

D3

Ballymacelligott -v- John Mitchels - Knocknagoshel 6.30pm

Advertisement

Na Gaeil -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 6.30pm

 

U16 County League Final

Div 5

Kilcummin -v- Dingle – Caheraslee – 6:45pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Manchester United Thrash Barnsley
Advertisement
Kane Nets 4, In 9-2 Win
Liverpool Bounce Back At AC Milan
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Manchester United Thrash Barnsley
Kane Nets 4, In 9-2 Win
Liverpool Bounce Back At AC Milan
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus