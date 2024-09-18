Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Na Gaeil and Austin Stacks face each other in the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 Div. 1 football final, this evening, Wednesday Sept. 18th.

Throw in is at 7 o’clock in Austin Stacks Park.

------------------------------------

Kerry LGFA

Under 15 Club Championship Quarter Finals

D1

Southern Gaels -v- Abbeydorney - Foilmore 6.45pm

Under 17 Club Championship Quarter Finals

D1

Cromane -v- Castleisland Desmonds - 6.30pm

D2

Churchill -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - 6.30pm

D3

Ballymacelligott -v- John Mitchels - Knocknagoshel 6.30pm

Na Gaeil -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 6.30pm

U16 County League Final

Div 5

Kilcummin -v- Dingle – Caheraslee – 6:45pm