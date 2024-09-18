Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Na Gaeil and Austin Stacks face each other in the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 Div. 1 football final, this evening, Wednesday Sept. 18th.
Throw in is at 7 o’clock in Austin Stacks Park.
------------------------------------
Kerry LGFA
Under 15 Club Championship Quarter Finals
D1
Southern Gaels -v- Abbeydorney - Foilmore 6.45pm
Under 17 Club Championship Quarter Finals
D1
Cromane -v- Castleisland Desmonds - 6.30pm
D2
Churchill -v- Scartaglin/Cordal - 6.30pm
D3
Ballymacelligott -v- John Mitchels - Knocknagoshel 6.30pm
Na Gaeil -v- Kerins O’Rahillys - 6.30pm
U16 County League Final
Div 5
Kilcummin -v- Dingle – Caheraslee – 6:45pm