Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre East Kerry Junior League Division 1 Final
Dr Crokes 1 - 17. Rathmore 1 - 9
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Causeway defeated Dr. Crokes
Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 5 Abbeydorney 0 - 9
Mid Kerry Junior League - sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Shield Final
Laune Rangers 2-11
Keel 0-11
==================================
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), St Brendan's V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,
North Kerry League U15 Group 1A
24.7.2024
Round 5.
All games @7pm.
Knock Brosna v Duagh is on in Knocknagoshel @7pm.
Group 1B.
Ballyduff v Finuge in Ballyduff
Beale v Listowel Emmets A ( Friday 26th)
------------------------------------------------------
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15
All games have a 7 0'clock throw in unless otherwise stated.
Division 1:
Milltown Castlemaine welcome Austin Stacks
John Mitchels host Laune Rangers
Na Gaeil meet An Ghaeltacht, throw in is at 7.30.
Division 2:
Ballymacelligott are up against Dromid/Waterville
Division 3 semi finals.
Na Fianna(S/D/T/T) meet Annascaul/Lispole in Killarney Legion pitch at 7.30.
Castlegregory host Castleisland Desmond's.
Division 4 Semi Final:
St. Mary's/Renard welcome St. Michael's/Foilmore
Division 5:
Kerin's O'Rahilly's/St.Pat's B play An Ghaeltacht B
Division 6:
Na Gaeil B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6 0'clock
Austin Stacks B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B