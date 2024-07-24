Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Jul 24, 2024 11:13 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Share this article

Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre East Kerry Junior League Division 1 Final
Dr Crokes 1 - 17. Rathmore 1 - 9

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Causeway defeated Dr. Crokes
Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 5 Abbeydorney 0 - 9

Mid Kerry Junior League - sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Advertisement

Shield Final
Laune Rangers 2-11
Keel 0-11

==================================
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), St Brendan's V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,

North Kerry League U15 Group 1A
24.7.2024
Round 5.
All games @7pm.
Knock Brosna v Duagh is on in Knocknagoshel @7pm.

Advertisement

Group 1B.
Ballyduff v Finuge in Ballyduff
Beale v Listowel Emmets A ( Friday 26th)

------------------------------------------------------

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15
All games have a 7 0'clock throw in unless otherwise stated.

Advertisement

Division 1:
Milltown Castlemaine welcome Austin Stacks
John Mitchels host Laune Rangers
Na Gaeil meet An Ghaeltacht, throw in is at 7.30.

Division 2:
Ballymacelligott are up against Dromid/Waterville

Division 3 semi finals.
Na Fianna(S/D/T/T) meet Annascaul/Lispole in Killarney Legion pitch at 7.30.
Castlegregory host Castleisland Desmond's.

Advertisement

Division 4 Semi Final:
St. Mary's/Renard welcome St. Michael's/Foilmore

Division 5:
Kerin's O'Rahilly's/St.Pat's B play An Ghaeltacht B

Division 6:
Na Gaeil B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6 0'clock
Austin Stacks B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Galway Racing Festival Starts Next Monday
Advertisement
All To Do For Rovers In The Champions League
Olympics Gets Underway Today
Advertisement

Recommended

Galway Racing Festival Starts Next Monday
All To Do For Rovers In The Champions League
Olympics Gets Underway Today
Heated discussions about streaming Kerry County Council meetings
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus