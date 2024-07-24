Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Kerry Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Centre East Kerry Junior League Division 1 Final

Dr Crokes 1 - 17. Rathmore 1 - 9

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Causeway defeated Dr. Crokes

Crotta O'Neill's 3 - 5 Abbeydorney 0 - 9

Mid Kerry Junior League - sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Shield Final

Laune Rangers 2-11

Keel 0-11

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Semi-Final), St Brendan's V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30,

North Kerry League U15 Group 1A

24.7.2024

Round 5.

All games @7pm.

Knock Brosna v Duagh is on in Knocknagoshel @7pm.

Group 1B.

Ballyduff v Finuge in Ballyduff

Beale v Listowel Emmets A ( Friday 26th)

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15

All games have a 7 0'clock throw in unless otherwise stated.

Division 1:

Milltown Castlemaine welcome Austin Stacks

John Mitchels host Laune Rangers

Na Gaeil meet An Ghaeltacht, throw in is at 7.30.

Division 2:

Ballymacelligott are up against Dromid/Waterville

Division 3 semi finals.

Na Fianna(S/D/T/T) meet Annascaul/Lispole in Killarney Legion pitch at 7.30.

Castlegregory host Castleisland Desmond's.

Division 4 Semi Final:

St. Mary's/Renard welcome St. Michael's/Foilmore

Division 5:

Kerin's O'Rahilly's/St.Pat's B play An Ghaeltacht B

Division 6:

Na Gaeil B are up against Laune Rangers B at 6 0'clock

Austin Stacks B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B