Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Results

Developmental League Division 4 - Round 1

Cordal 2-10 Moyvane 2-8

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Junior League - Sponsored by Trophy World, Tralee

Round 2

Keel 4-11 An Ghaeltacht 1-14

Advertisement

Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-6

Beaufort 1-8 Laune Rangers 1-13

FIXTURES

Advertisement

Round 1 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football competition gets underway this evening, Wed. June 26th. All games have a 7pm throw in.

Div 1.

John Mitchels welcome Milltown/Castlemaine.

Div. 2.

Ardfert play Ballymacelligott.

Advertisement

Div. 3.

Castlegregory are up against Castleisland Desmonds.

Div. 4.

Renard/St. Mary's take on Dingle.

Kerins O'Rahilly's host St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers.

Div. 6.

John Mitchels B play Na Gaeil B