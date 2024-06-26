Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

Results
Developmental League Division 4 - Round 1
Cordal 2-10 Moyvane 2-8
Mid Kerry Junior League - Sponsored by Trophy World, Tralee
Round 2
Keel 4-11 An Ghaeltacht 1-14
Glenbeigh/Glencar 2-9 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-6
Beaufort 1-8 Laune Rangers 1-13
FIXTURES
Round 1 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football competition gets underway this evening, Wed. June 26th. All games have a 7pm throw in.
Div 1.
John Mitchels welcome Milltown/Castlemaine.
Div. 2.
Ardfert play Ballymacelligott.
Div. 3.
Castlegregory are up against Castleisland Desmonds.
Div. 4.
Renard/St. Mary's take on Dingle.
Kerins O'Rahilly's host St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers.
Div. 6.
John Mitchels B play Na Gaeil B