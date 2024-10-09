Advertisement
Oct 9, 2024 11:10 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
U17 Club Championships Finals
Division 2 - Glenflesk - 7pm
MKL Gaels 7-12 -v- Glenflesk 2-13

Division 3 - Cordal 6pm
Kerins O'Rahillys 3-07 -v- Beaufort 1-11
==============================================
East Kerry Minor Champ.
Rathmore 1-09
Currow 1-13
O Sullivan Cup

=====================================

Wednesday Fixtures
Under 16 County League Final
D4 Ballyduff -v- Laune Rangers – Venue: Abbeydorney 7pm

under 15 Club Championship
D3 Kilcummin -v- Moyvane - 5.30pm
D1 Castleisland Desmonds -v- MKL Gaels - 5.45pm

-----------------------------------------

Mid Kerry Championship
Milltown/Castlemaine v Beaufort @beaufort 5.30
Replay in event of Draw

South Kerry Under 13 Plate Final/Championship Semi Final, Wednesday October 9th 6pm at Waterville Sportsfield.
Na Fianna v St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses.

Winners advance to face St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers in the Championship Final on Sunday October 13th.

Tralee/St. Brendan's Board U15 District Football
Wednesday 9th at 6:30
Venue Caherslee
Na gaeil v Ardfert.
Extra time and winner on the day.

