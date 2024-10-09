Wednesday Local GAA Results and Fixtures

U17 Club Championships Finals

Division 2 - Glenflesk - 7pm

MKL Gaels 7-12 -v- Glenflesk 2-13

Division 3 - Cordal 6pm

Kerins O'Rahillys 3-07 -v- Beaufort 1-11

==============================================

East Kerry Minor Champ.

Rathmore 1-09

Currow 1-13

O Sullivan Cup

=====================================

Advertisement

Wednesday Fixtures

Under 16 County League Final

D4 Ballyduff -v- Laune Rangers – Venue: Abbeydorney 7pm

under 15 Club Championship

D3 Kilcummin -v- Moyvane - 5.30pm

D1 Castleisland Desmonds -v- MKL Gaels - 5.45pm

-----------------------------------------

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Championship

Milltown/Castlemaine v Beaufort @beaufort 5.30

Replay in event of Draw

South Kerry Under 13 Plate Final/Championship Semi Final, Wednesday October 9th 6pm at Waterville Sportsfield.

Na Fianna v St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia Young Islanders/Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses.

Winners advance to face St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers in the Championship Final on Sunday October 13th.

Advertisement

Tralee/St. Brendan's Board U15 District Football

Wednesday 9th at 6:30

Venue Caherslee

Na gaeil v Ardfert.

Extra time and winner on the day.