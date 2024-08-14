Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS
Ladies Football - Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 4
Laune Rangers 1-8 Abbeydorney 1-6
FIXTURES
LADIES FOOTBALL - Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 7
Killarney Legion v John Mitchels at 7pm in Fitzgerald Stadium
North Kerry Ladies Football sponsored by Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 3
Currow V Shannonside Tarbert at 6.45pm
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
St. Brendan's v Lady's Walk @ Ardfert
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw
Both games @ 7.00pm
U-15 District Football Co Ch Group A
St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 7pm in Blennerville (St Pats)
North Kerry V East Kerry 7pm in Ballydonoghue
U-15 District Football Co Ch Group B
Tralee district Board V Castleisland District 7pm in John Mitchels
Eoghan Ruadh V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Rathmore
U-15 District Football Co Ch Shield
East Kerry V North Kerry 7pm in Fossa
South Kerry District Board V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Waterville
Kelliher Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football
Div: 1
An Ghaeltacht welcome Na Gaeil, throw in is at 6 o clock.
Div. 4. semifinal
St Mary’s/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane, throw in at 6.30
Div 6
An Ghaeltacht B host Na Gaeil B , throw in is at 7 o clock.