Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

RESULTS

Ladies Football - Corrib Oil Senior Club League

Division 4

Laune Rangers 1-8 Abbeydorney 1-6

FIXTURES

LADIES FOOTBALL - Corrib Oil Senior Club League

Division 7

Killarney Legion v John Mitchels at 7pm in Fitzgerald Stadium

North Kerry Ladies Football sponsored by Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 3

Currow V Shannonside Tarbert at 6.45pm

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals

St. Brendan's v Lady's Walk @ Ardfert

Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw

Both games @ 7.00pm

U-15 District Football Co Ch Group A

St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 7pm in Blennerville (St Pats)

North Kerry V East Kerry 7pm in Ballydonoghue

U-15 District Football Co Ch Group B

Tralee district Board V Castleisland District 7pm in John Mitchels

Eoghan Ruadh V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Rathmore

U-15 District Football Co Ch Shield

East Kerry V North Kerry 7pm in Fossa

South Kerry District Board V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Waterville

Kelliher Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football

Div: 1

An Ghaeltacht welcome Na Gaeil, throw in is at 6 o clock.

Div. 4. semifinal

St Mary’s/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane, throw in at 6.30

Div 6

An Ghaeltacht B host Na Gaeil B , throw in is at 7 o clock.