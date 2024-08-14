Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Aug 14, 2024 08:50 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Share this article

RESULTS

Ladies Football - Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 4
Laune Rangers 1-8 Abbeydorney 1-6

FIXTURES

Advertisement

LADIES FOOTBALL - Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Division 7
Killarney Legion v John Mitchels at 7pm in Fitzgerald Stadium

North Kerry Ladies Football sponsored by Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 3
Currow V Shannonside Tarbert at 6.45pm

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals
St. Brendan's v Lady's Walk @ Ardfert
Lixnaw v Kilmoyley @ Lixnaw

Advertisement

Both games @ 7.00pm

U-15 District Football Co Ch Group A
St Brendan's Board V West Kerry Board 7pm in Blennerville (St Pats)
North Kerry V East Kerry 7pm in Ballydonoghue

U-15 District Football Co Ch Group B
Tralee district Board V Castleisland District 7pm in John Mitchels
Eoghan Ruadh V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Rathmore

Advertisement

U-15 District Football Co Ch Shield
East Kerry V North Kerry 7pm in Fossa
South Kerry District Board V Mid Kerry Board 7pm in Waterville

Kelliher Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 Football

Div: 1
An Ghaeltacht welcome Na Gaeil, throw in is at 6 o clock.

Advertisement

Div. 4. semifinal
St Mary’s/Renard/Dromid/Waterville play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane, throw in at 6.30

Div 6
An Ghaeltacht B host Na Gaeil B , throw in is at 7 o clock.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Advertisement
Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup
Rangers Exit Champions League
Advertisement

Recommended

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup
Calls on OPW to install new sluice in Cockleshell Bay
Rangers Exit Champions League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus