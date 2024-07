Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Ladies football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Advertisement

Division 6

Listowel Emmets B 7-13 v Abbeydorney B 00-14

===

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Co. Minor Hurling Championship

Abbeydorney/Causeway 2 - 17 Firies 2 - 13

==

Advertisement

Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓgUnder 15 Hurling League

Division 1 FINAL

Ballyheigue 5 - 14 Tralee Parnell's 3 - 11

Advertisement

***********************************************************************

Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Division 2 FINAL

Advertisement

Lixnaw 1 - 6 Kenmare/Kilgarvan 0 - 8

Division 3 FINAL

Causeway 2 - 10 St. Brendan's 1- 7

======

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Final

Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, Kilgarvan V St Brendan's 19:15

===

U15 Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region

Games have a 7 o'clock throw in unless otherwise stated.

Division 1 Semifinal.

Na Gaeil are up against Laune Rangers. Throw in is at 7.30.

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks.

Division 2 Semifinal.

Dromid/Waterville welcome Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Division 3 Final in Kilgarvan.

Na Fianna(S/D/T/T) play Castleisland Desmonds. Throw in is at 7.30.

Division 4 Final in Milltown.

Dingle meet Renard/St Marys/Valentia. Throw in is at 7.30 pm.

Division 6 Semifinal.

Laune Rangers B are away to Na Gaeil B. Throw in is at 6 0'clock.

There is also one under 13 game, in div 8.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B play Ardfert B