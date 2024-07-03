Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Junior League
Division 3
Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
Beale B 2.08 v Moyvane B 1.09
Div 4A
Duagh B 6.19 v Finuge B 3.09
==
Tralee/St Brendans Junior League sponsored by Lee Strand
Group A.
John Mitchels B 1-5 V Kerins o Rahilly's B 1-16 .
Group B
Na Gaeil B 1-9 v Ardfert B 1-20.
===
East Kerry Junior League 2024
Division 1
Rathmore 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-07
Division 2
Spa 0-15
Kilcummin 1-12
===
Mid Kerry Junior League Round 3 - Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Keel 1-9 Beaufort 1-9
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16 Laune Rangers 0-12
===
Co. Minor Hurling League
Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 17 Lixnaw 2 - 10
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff 0 - 8 Crotta O'Neill's 0 - 2
Division 2
Kilmoyley 1 - 7 Tralee Parnell's 0 - 5
Division 3
Causeway 4 - 14 St. Brendan's 2 - 5
===
Ladies Football
Div 4 Minor Semi Final
Na Gaeil 5-09 -v- Firies 7-09
U16 County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds 4-12
MKL Gaels 2-07
FIXTURES
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World, Tralee
Glenbeigh/Glencar v An Gaeltacht - 8pm in Lispole
===
North Kerry Junior Leagues Div 3 Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)
Division 3
Desmonds B v Brosna B - 7:30
U15 North Kerry League @ 6.30pm
Northern Gaels v Duagh in Asdee
===
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A
St Brendan's V Abbeydorney 19:00
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B
Venue: Caherslee - Ballyheigue V Lixnaw 19:00
Venue: Kilgarvan - Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30
===
Round 2 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated
Div 1.
An Ghaeltacht welcome Milltown/Castlemaine, (Throw in is at 7.30).
Laune Rangers host Na Gaeil
Div. 2.
Churchill meet Ardfert
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane play Ballymacelligott.
Div. 3.
Castleisland Desmonds take on Na Fianna (sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist)
Annascaul/Lispole are up against Castlegregory
Div. 4.
Dingle welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's
St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers take on Renard/St. Mary's
Div. 5.
Kerins O'Rahilly's meet Ardfert B