Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Jul 3, 2024
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
North Kerry Junior League

Division 3

Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)

Beale B 2.08 v Moyvane B 1.09

Div 4A

Duagh B 6.19 v Finuge B 3.09

==

Tralee/St Brendans Junior League sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A.

John Mitchels B 1-5 V Kerins o Rahilly's B 1-16 .

Group B

Na Gaeil B 1-9 v Ardfert B 1-20.

===

East Kerry Junior League 2024

Division 1

Rathmore 2-09 Dr Crokes 1-07

Division 2

Spa 0-15

Kilcummin 1-12

===

Mid Kerry Junior League Round 3 - Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee

Keel 1-9 Beaufort 1-9

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-16 Laune Rangers 0-12

===

Co. Minor Hurling League

Crotta O'Neill's 4 - 17 Lixnaw 2 - 10

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League

Division 1

Ballyduff 0 - 8 Crotta O'Neill's 0 - 2

Division 2

Kilmoyley 1 - 7 Tralee Parnell's 0 - 5

Division 3

Causeway 4 - 14 St. Brendan's 2 - 5

===

Ladies Football

Div 4 Minor Semi Final

Na Gaeil 5-09 -v- Firies 7-09

U16 County League

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds 4-12

MKL Gaels 2-07

FIXTURES

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World, Tralee

Glenbeigh/Glencar v An Gaeltacht - 8pm in Lispole

===

North Kerry Junior Leagues Div 3 Sponsored by M.I.G.ie (McCarthy Insurance Listowel)

Division 3

Desmonds B v Brosna B - 7:30

U15 North Kerry League @ 6.30pm

Northern Gaels v Duagh in Asdee

===

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A

St Brendan's V Abbeydorney 19:00

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B

Venue: Caherslee - Ballyheigue V Lixnaw 19:00

Venue: Kilgarvan - Rathmore V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:30

===

Round 2 of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15's football. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated

Div 1.

An Ghaeltacht welcome Milltown/Castlemaine, (Throw in is at 7.30).

Laune Rangers host Na Gaeil

Div. 2.

Churchill meet Ardfert

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane play Ballymacelligott.

Div. 3.

Castleisland Desmonds take on Na Fianna (sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist)

Annascaul/Lispole are up against Castlegregory

Div. 4.

Dingle welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's

St. Michael's/Foilmore/ Skellig Rangers take on Renard/St. Mary's

Div. 5.

Kerins O'Rahilly's meet Ardfert B

