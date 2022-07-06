Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6 (Shield)
Dingle 1-15 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-4
==
Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 2 Final,
Tralee Parnells 1-16 Causeway 2-7
==
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Sponsored by Lee Strand
Group A.
John Mitchels B 1-9 V Kerins O Rahilly's B 0-9
Group B.
Austin Stacks C 1-07 V Churchill B 2-18
==
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Gneeveguilla 4.12
Kenmare B. 4 .13
==
LGFA
U14 Co League
Division 3
Churchill 0-08 v Killarney Legion 0-05
Division 4
Duagh 0-06 v Rathmore 1-10
==
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U17 Division 1 Final
Laune Rangers 2-08 Ardfert 0-08
==
Rd 2 Mid Kerry junior league result
Beaufort 2.19. Glenbeigh/Glencar 1.10
FIXTURES
East Region U15 Leagues
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Rathmore v Kenmare 7pm
Currow v Firies 7pm
Fossa v Beaufort 7pm
Listry-Keel v Dr Crokes 7.30pm
Glenflesk v Spa 8pm
===
Round 3 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition.
All games have a 7 pm throw in.
Div. 1.
Ballymacelligott face Laune Rangers
An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks
Div 2.
Churchill play Milltown/Castlemaine
Div. 3
St Michaels/Foilmore welcome Annascaul/Lispole
Dingle meet Ardfert
Div. 4
Skellig/Valentia are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Renard/St. Mary’s host Castlegregory
Div. 5.
Ballymacelligott play Castleisland Desmonds.
Austin Stacks welcome Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats
===
LGFA
U12 County League Final
Division 2
Churchill v Listowel Emmets - 7pm Ballyrickard
====
South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final,
7.30pm at Sneem;
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville/Dromid Pearses
====