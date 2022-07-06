Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jul 6, 2022 09:07 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6 (Shield)

Dingle 1-15 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-4

==

Advertisement

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 2 Final,

Tralee Parnells 1-16 Causeway 2-7

==

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A.

John Mitchels B 1-9 V Kerins O Rahilly's B 0-9

Advertisement

Group B.

Austin Stacks C 1-07 V Churchill B 2-18

==

Advertisement

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Gneeveguilla 4.12

Advertisement

Kenmare B. 4 .13

==

LGFA

U14 Co League

Division 3

Churchill 0-08 v Killarney Legion 0-05

Division 4

Duagh 0-06 v Rathmore 1-10

==

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U17 Division 1 Final

Laune Rangers 2-08 Ardfert 0-08

==

Rd 2 Mid Kerry junior league result

Beaufort 2.19. Glenbeigh/Glencar 1.10

FIXTURES

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Rathmore v Kenmare 7pm

Currow v Firies 7pm

Fossa v Beaufort 7pm

Listry-Keel v Dr Crokes 7.30pm

Glenflesk v Spa 8pm

===

Round 3 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition.

All games have a 7 pm throw in.

Div. 1.

Ballymacelligott face Laune Rangers

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks

Div 2.

Churchill play Milltown/Castlemaine

Div. 3

St Michaels/Foilmore welcome Annascaul/Lispole

Dingle meet Ardfert

Div. 4

Skellig/Valentia are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Renard/St. Mary’s host Castlegregory

Div. 5.

Ballymacelligott play Castleisland Desmonds.

Austin Stacks welcome Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats

===

LGFA

U12 County League Final

Division 2

Churchill v Listowel Emmets - 7pm Ballyrickard

====

South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final,

7.30pm at Sneem;

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville/Dromid Pearses

====

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus