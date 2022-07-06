Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Credit Union Senior Football League Division 6 (Shield)

Dingle 1-15 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-4

Keane's SuperValu Minor Hurling Division 2 Final,

Tralee Parnells 1-16 Causeway 2-7

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior League Sponsored by Lee Strand

Group A.

John Mitchels B 1-9 V Kerins O Rahilly's B 0-9

Group B.

Austin Stacks C 1-07 V Churchill B 2-18

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Gneeveguilla 4.12

Kenmare B. 4 .13

LGFA

U14 Co League

Division 3

Churchill 0-08 v Killarney Legion 0-05

Division 4

Duagh 0-06 v Rathmore 1-10

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region U17 Division 1 Final

Laune Rangers 2-08 Ardfert 0-08

Rd 2 Mid Kerry junior league result

Beaufort 2.19. Glenbeigh/Glencar 1.10

FIXTURES

East Region U15 Leagues

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Rathmore v Kenmare 7pm

Currow v Firies 7pm

Fossa v Beaufort 7pm

Listry-Keel v Dr Crokes 7.30pm

Glenflesk v Spa 8pm

Round 3 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition.

All games have a 7 pm throw in.

Div. 1.

Ballymacelligott face Laune Rangers

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks

Div 2.

Churchill play Milltown/Castlemaine

Div. 3

St Michaels/Foilmore welcome Annascaul/Lispole

Dingle meet Ardfert

Div. 4

Skellig/Valentia are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Renard/St. Mary’s host Castlegregory

Div. 5.

Ballymacelligott play Castleisland Desmonds.

Austin Stacks welcome Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats

LGFA

U12 County League Final

Division 2

Churchill v Listowel Emmets - 7pm Ballyrickard

South Kerry Under 15 C League semi final,

7.30pm at Sneem;

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville/Dromid Pearses

====