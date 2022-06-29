Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results
Kerry Co. Board Developmental League Division 3, (Round 5), Cordal 1-11 Reenard 1-11
-----
Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals
Division 5
Abbeydorney B 2-06 v Ballymacelligott 0-05
Division 3
Dr Crokes 2-04 v Beaufort 0-07
-----
Mid Kerry Junior League rd 1 results
Keel 2-07 Beaufort 1-07
Laune Rangers 2-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-14
------
Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Division 1 Hurling FINAL
Lixnaw 8 - 8 Kilmoyley 3 - 5
County Under 15 Hurling Division 2
Causeway 1 - 13 Firies 1 - 8
Fixtures
East Region U15 League
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
All games at 7pm
Listry-Keel v Killarney Legion
Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks
Glenflesk v Kilcummin
Spa v Cordal
Firies v Beaufort
---
Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition
All games have a 7 pm throw in.
Div 2.
Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats host Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist
Div. 3
Dingle welcome St Michaels/Foilmore.
Ardfert play Na Gaeil
Div. 4
Dromid/Waterville are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Castlegregory host Skellig/Valentia
Div. 5.
Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats play Ballymacelligott
----
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League
Division 1
Tarbert v Finuge @7pm
St.Senans v Listowel in Finuge @ 8pm
Division 2
Beale v Knocknagoshel/Brosna @ 7pm