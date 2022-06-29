Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jun 29, 2022 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Share this article

Results

Kerry Co. Board Developmental League Division 3, (Round 5), Cordal 1-11 Reenard 1-11

-----

Advertisement

Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals

Division 5

Abbeydorney B 2-06 v Ballymacelligott 0-05

Advertisement

Division 3

Dr Crokes 2-04 v Beaufort 0-07

-----

Advertisement

Mid Kerry Junior League rd 1 results

Keel 2-07 Beaufort 1-07

Laune Rangers 2-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-14

Advertisement

------

Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Division 1 Hurling FINAL

Lixnaw 8 - 8 Kilmoyley 3 - 5

Advertisement

County Under 15 Hurling Division 2

Causeway 1 - 13 Firies 1 - 8

Fixtures

East Region U15 League

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

All games at 7pm

Listry-Keel v Killarney Legion

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Glenflesk v Kilcummin

Spa v Cordal

Firies v Beaufort

---

Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition

All games have a 7 pm throw in.

Div 2.

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats host Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

Div. 3

Dingle welcome St Michaels/Foilmore.

Ardfert play Na Gaeil

Div. 4

Dromid/Waterville are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Castlegregory host Skellig/Valentia

Div. 5.

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats play Ballymacelligott

----

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League

Division 1

Tarbert v Finuge @7pm

St.Senans v Listowel in Finuge @ 8pm

Division 2

Beale v Knocknagoshel/Brosna @ 7pm

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus