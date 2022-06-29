Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Results

Kerry Co. Board Developmental League Division 3, (Round 5), Cordal 1-11 Reenard 1-11

Kerry LGFA U12 County League Finals

Division 5

Abbeydorney B 2-06 v Ballymacelligott 0-05

Division 3

Dr Crokes 2-04 v Beaufort 0-07

Mid Kerry Junior League rd 1 results

Keel 2-07 Beaufort 1-07

Laune Rangers 2-12 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-14

Lee Strand Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Division 1 Hurling FINAL

Lixnaw 8 - 8 Kilmoyley 3 - 5

County Under 15 Hurling Division 2

Causeway 1 - 13 Firies 1 - 8

Fixtures

East Region U15 League

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

All games at 7pm

Listry-Keel v Killarney Legion

Dr Crokes v Kenmare Shamrocks

Glenflesk v Kilcummin

Spa v Cordal

Firies v Beaufort

Round 2 of The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 15 football competition

All games have a 7 pm throw in.

Div 2.

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats host Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist

Div. 3

Dingle welcome St Michaels/Foilmore.

Ardfert play Na Gaeil

Div. 4

Dromid/Waterville are up against Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Castlegregory host Skellig/Valentia

Div. 5.

Kerins O’Rahillys/St Pats play Ballymacelligott

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored u15 North Kerry League

Division 1

Tarbert v Finuge @7pm

St.Senans v Listowel in Finuge @ 8pm

Division 2

Beale v Knocknagoshel/Brosna @ 7pm