Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results

RESULTS
U15 Club Championship Division 4
Duagh 5-06 -v- Glenflesk 4-06
FIXTURES
LADIES
U17 Championship - Wednesday 25th September
Division 1
Southern Gaels -v- Castleisland Desmonds - Waterville 6.30pm
Division 2
MKL Gaels -v- Killarney Legion - Spa 6pm
Division 3
Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Beale - Ballyricard 6.30pm
MENS
Under 15 Championship Quarter Final
Na Gaeil v Churchill - Venue Na Gaeil.
Extra Time if necessary.
The Final of the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship between Abbeydorney and Lixnaw will take place on this Friday evening, 27 September.
Venue is Austin Stack Park where there will be an 8.00pm throw in.
It will be preceded at 6.15pm by the County Minor Hurling Shield FINAL between Ballyheigue and Kenmare.