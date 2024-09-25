Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results

Sep 25, 2024 13:35 By radiokerrynews
RESULTS

U15 Club Championship Division 4

Duagh 5-06 -v- Glenflesk 4-06

FIXTURES

LADIES

U17 Championship - Wednesday 25th September

Division 1

Southern Gaels -v- Castleisland Desmonds - Waterville 6.30pm

Division 2

MKL Gaels -v- Killarney Legion - Spa 6pm

Division 3

Kerins O’Rahillys -v- Beale - Ballyricard 6.30pm

 

MENS

Under 15 Championship Quarter Final 

Na Gaeil v Churchill - Venue Na Gaeil.

Extra Time if necessary.

 

 

The Final of the North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship between Abbeydorney and Lixnaw will take place on this Friday evening, 27 September.

Venue is Austin Stack Park where there will be an 8.00pm throw in.

It will be preceded at 6.15pm by the County Minor Hurling Shield FINAL between Ballyheigue and Kenmare.

