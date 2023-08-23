Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football

U14 County League Final

Division 7

Abbeydorney B 3-08 v Duagh 3-04

U16 County League Final

Division 4

Corca Dhuibhne 5-10 v Laune Rangers 1-06

Advertisement

Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 football competition

Div 3 final

Laune Rangers 2-14 Dromid/Waterville 0-07

Div 6 final

Milltown/Castlemaine B 3-11(20) Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B 1-16(19)

Advertisement

North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship

Tralee Parnell's 5 - 13 Ballyheigue 0 - 12

Causeway/ Abbeydorney 5 - 17 Firies 2 - 5

North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship

Tralee Parnell's 4 - 18 St. Brendan's 1 - 5

TODAY:

Advertisement

The County Junior Hurling Championship final is on tonight.

The decider goes ahead in Austin Stack Park, Tarlee at 7, between Rathmore and St Brendan's.

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Abbeydorney v Lady's Walk @ Abbeydorney, 7.00

Advertisement

Ladies County Minor Football League Finals

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds v Cromane - Beaufort 7:30

Division 2

MKL Gaels v Abbeydorney - Na Gaeil 7:30

Advertisement

Division 3

Kerins O'Rahillys v Inbhear Scéine Gaels - Barraduff 7:30

Division 4

Na Gaeil v Beaufort - Milltown 7:30

Division 5

Laune Rangers v Daingean Uí Chuis - Spa Pitch Churchill 7:30