Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies Football
U14 County League Final
Division 7
Abbeydorney B 3-08 v Duagh 3-04
U16 County League Final
Division 4
Corca Dhuibhne 5-10 v Laune Rangers 1-06
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region U13 football competition
Div 3 final
Laune Rangers 2-14 Dromid/Waterville 0-07
Div 6 final
Milltown/Castlemaine B 3-11(20) Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B 1-16(19)
North Kerry Minor B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's 5 - 13 Ballyheigue 0 - 12
Causeway/ Abbeydorney 5 - 17 Firies 2 - 5
North Kerry Under 14 B Hurling Championship
Tralee Parnell's 4 - 18 St. Brendan's 1 - 5
TODAY:
The County Junior Hurling Championship final is on tonight.
The decider goes ahead in Austin Stack Park, Tarlee at 7, between Rathmore and St Brendan's.
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Abbeydorney v Lady's Walk @ Abbeydorney, 7.00
Ladies County Minor Football League Finals
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds v Cromane - Beaufort 7:30
Division 2
MKL Gaels v Abbeydorney - Na Gaeil 7:30
Division 3
Kerins O'Rahillys v Inbhear Scéine Gaels - Barraduff 7:30
Division 4
Na Gaeil v Beaufort - Milltown 7:30
Division 5
Laune Rangers v Daingean Uí Chuis - Spa Pitch Churchill 7:30