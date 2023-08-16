Advertisement
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Aug 16, 2023 10:41 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship Results

Tralee Parnell’s 2-20 Firies 2-5

Abbeydorney/ Causeway 4-15 Lixnaw 1-20

FIXTURES

2023 Junior Hurling Championship
Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Semi-Final), Causeway V St Brendan's 19:00
Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Cordal, (Semi-Final), Rathmore V Tralee Parnells 19:00

2023 Junior Hurling Championship Shield
Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Semi-Final), Duagh V St Patrick's (East Kerry) 19:30

U-15 Co Ch Group A
Venue: John Mitchels, St Brendan's Board V Castleisland District 19:00

U-15 Co Ch Group B
Venue: Connolly Park, East Kerry V North Kerry 19:00
Venue: Keel, Tralee district Board V West Kerry Board 19:00

U-15 Co Ch SHIELD Group
Venue: Glenbeigh, Mid Kerry Board V South Kerry District Board 19:00

