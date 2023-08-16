Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship Results
Tralee Parnell’s 2-20 Firies 2-5
Abbeydorney/ Causeway 4-15 Lixnaw 1-20
FIXTURES
2023 Junior Hurling Championship
Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Semi-Final), Causeway V St Brendan's 19:00
Wed, 16 Aug, Venue: Cordal, (Semi-Final), Rathmore V Tralee Parnells 19:00
2023 Junior Hurling Championship Shield
Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Semi-Final), Duagh V St Patrick's (East Kerry) 19:30
===
U-15 Co Ch Group A
Venue: John Mitchels, St Brendan's Board V Castleisland District 19:00
U-15 Co Ch Group B
Venue: Connolly Park, East Kerry V North Kerry 19:00
Venue: Keel, Tralee district Board V West Kerry Board 19:00
U-15 Co Ch SHIELD Group
Venue: Glenbeigh, Mid Kerry Board V South Kerry District Board 19:00