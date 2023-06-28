Advertisement
Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 28, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday local GAA fixtures and results
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 1
Ladys Walk 2-17 Ballyheigue 0-7

Mid Kerry Junior Footbal League
Sponsored by Trophy World Tralee
Keel 1-08 An Ghaeltacht 5-13
Laune Rangers 0-15 Beaufort 1-11
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-09. Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-08.

North Kerry Junior League
Division 3
St.Senans B 5-11 Castleisland Desmond’s B 1-4
Moyvane B 3-10 Brosna B 0-05

East Region U15 Football League
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Listry-Keel 2.08 Glenflesk. 1.11

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Under 13 Hurling League
Division 3
Kilgarvan defeated Rathmore
St. Brendan's 2 - 8 Tralee Parnell's 0 - 10

TODAY:

Intermediate Hurling Championship
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 7 unless otherwise stated
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Causeway
Kenmare Shamrocks V Abbeydorney
Kilgarvan V Lixnaw
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's 7:30

East Region Coiste na nÓg U15 League
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Games at 7
Dr Crokes v Firies
Rathmore v Kenmare Shamrocks
Currow v Spa
Gneeveguilla v Cordal

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League
Division 3 Round 3 @ 7
Kerins O Rahilly's B v Na Gaeil B at Healy Park

