Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Jun 21, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
RESULTS

North Kerry Junior Leagues - Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 3
Brosna B 2-12
Desmonds B 1-12

Beale B 2-09
St Senans B 4-13

=======
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee.

Rd 1 results

Keel 0-17 Laune Rangers B 2-14

Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-12 Beaufort 0-11

======

Killarney East Region League U17 Division 2 Final

Sponsored By Tatler jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation

Spa : 2-14(20)

Scartaglin/Cordal : 2-11(17)

FIXTURES

East Region U15 League 2023

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

All games at 7pm with First named team at home.

Glenflesk v Dr Crokes

Listry-Keel v Firies

Killarney Legion v Rathmore

Scartaglin v Fossa

Kilcummin v Beaufort

====

Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee rd 1

7.30pm

Milltown/Castlemaine host An Gaeltacht

