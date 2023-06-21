Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

RESULTS
North Kerry Junior Leagues - Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 3
Brosna B 2-12
Desmonds B 1-12
Beale B 2-09
St Senans B 4-13
=======
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee.
Rd 1 results
Keel 0-17 Laune Rangers B 2-14
Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-12 Beaufort 0-11
======
Killarney East Region League U17 Division 2 Final
Sponsored By Tatler jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Spa : 2-14(20)
Scartaglin/Cordal : 2-11(17)
FIXTURES
East Region U15 League 2023
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
All games at 7pm with First named team at home.
Glenflesk v Dr Crokes
Listry-Keel v Firies
Killarney Legion v Rathmore
Scartaglin v Fossa
Kilcummin v Beaufort
====
Mid Kerry Junior League sponsored by Trophy World Tralee rd 1
7.30pm
Milltown/Castlemaine host An Gaeltacht