Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results

Today
First named at home
U-15 County Football League - Division 1A
John Mitchels V Dr. Crokes 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 1B
Firies V Austin Stacks 19:00
Keel/Listry V Ballymacelligott 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 2A
An Ghaeltacht V Ballyduff 19:00
Fossa V Rathmore 19:00
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kenmare 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 2B
Kilcummin V Listowel Emmets 19:00
Glenflesk V Beaufort 19:00
St Senan's V Ardfert Football Club 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 3A
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane V Dromid/Waterville 19:00
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00
Finuge V Spa Killarney 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 3B
Scartaglin V Duagh 19:00
Cordal V Beale 19:00
Tarbert V Castleisland Desmonds 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 7A
Dingle V Northern Gaels 19:00
Annascaul/Lispole V Renard - St. Mary's 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 7B
Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:00
Gneeveguilla V Moyvane 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 9A
Fossa V Kilcummin 19:00
U-15 County Football League - Division 9B
Na Gaeil V Laune Rangers 19:00