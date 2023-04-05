Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results

Apr 5, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

Today
First named at home

U-15 County Football League - Division 1A
John Mitchels V Dr. Crokes 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 1B
Firies V Austin Stacks 19:00
Keel/Listry V Ballymacelligott 19:00

Advertisement

U-15 County Football League - Division 2A
An Ghaeltacht V Ballyduff 19:00
Fossa V Rathmore 19:00
Milltown/Castlemaine V Kenmare 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 2B
Kilcummin V Listowel Emmets 19:00
Glenflesk V Beaufort 19:00
St Senan's V Ardfert Football Club 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 3A
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane V Dromid/Waterville 19:00
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00
Finuge V Spa Killarney 19:00

Advertisement

U-15 County Football League - Division 3B
Scartaglin V Duagh 19:00
Cordal V Beale 19:00
Tarbert V Castleisland Desmonds 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 7A
Dingle V Northern Gaels 19:00
Annascaul/Lispole V Renard - St. Mary's 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 7B
Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club 19:00
Gneeveguilla V Moyvane 19:00

Advertisement

U-15 County Football League - Division 9A
Fossa V Kilcummin 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 9B
Na Gaeil V Laune Rangers 19:00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus