Wednesday Killarney Races Preview

A meeting on the flat at Killarney begins at 5pm.
Mark Costello of the Irish Field has been looking ahead to Wednesdays card and believes the 6.40 could be the highlight of the evening…
Advertisement
A meeting on the flat at Killarney begins at 5pm.
Mark Costello of the Irish Field has been looking ahead to Wednesdays card and believes the 6.40 could be the highlight of the evening…
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus