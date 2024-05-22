Wednesday GAA Results and Fixtures

Acorn Life Co. Under 21 Football County Championship Round 1

Venue: Fossa, (Round 1), East Kerry V South Kerry District Board 19:00,

Venue: Kilgarvan, (Round 1), Kenmare District Board V Dr. Crokes 19:00,

Venue: Jack Walsh Park (Asdee), (Round 1), North Kerry V Killarney Legion 19:00,

Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 1), Austin Stacks V Rathmore 19:00,

Venue: Lispole, (Round 1), West Kerry Board V Glenflesk 19:00,

Venue: Brosna, (Round 1), St.Kierans GAA Club V Kenmare Shamrocks 19:00,

Venue: Pirc Naomh Erc, (Round 1), St Brendan's Board V Mid Kerry Board 19:00,

Credit Union SHL Division 2B

Ballyheigue V Lixnaw 19:00,

St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's 19:00,

Advertisement

South Kerry Under 15 League, Round 1 Wednesday May 22nd 7.30pm

At Sneem; Na Fianna v St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders

U-15 Co Hurling League Div 1

Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells 19:15

Results from last night

Advertisement

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 1, Venue: Lixnaw, (Round 3), Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-19 Lixnaw 0-12

Ladies Football

Austin Stacks 5-09 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 0-08

Advertisement

Corca Dhuibhne 8-12 -v- Dr Crokes 4-08

Kerins O Rahillys 4-13-v- Beaufort 3-11

Rathmore 0-04 -v- Scartaglen 6-13

Advertisement

Fixtures:

Tue 21st U14 Co. League

Listowel Emmets B 1-10 -v- MKL Gaels B 5-09

========================

The Leinster under 20 hurling final takes place in Portlaoise tonight.

It's between Offaly and Dublin from 7.30.