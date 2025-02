In the East Kerry Super League yesterday it finished

Spa 1-12 (15)

Firies 4-9 (21)

Meanwhile,

The Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in county Mayo is the venue for tonight's Sigerson Cup final.

DCU take on UCD, with throw-in at half seven.

Meanwhile, DCU's hurlers have advanced to the Fitzgibbon Cup final courtesy of last night's 1-20 to 1-16 win over UCC.

They'll play UL in the decider after the Limerick college overcame the challenge of MTU Cork by 1-28 to 10 points.