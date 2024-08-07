Wednesday GAA Fixtures

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Kilmoyley v Causeway

St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue

both @ 7.00pm

Lixnaw v Crotta O’Neill’s [7.30pm]

The U15 County Championship

All games throw in at 7pm

Round 1 is as follows:

Cup

Group A

East Kerry v St. Brendans

Venue - Spa

West Kerry v North Kerry

Venue - An Ghaeltacht

Group B

Castleisland District v Eoghan Ruadh

Venue - Cordal

Mid-Kerry v Tralee District

Venue - Milltown

Shield

Kenmare District v South Kerry Venue - Kenmare

North Kerry (b) v Mid Kerry (b) - Venue Ballylongford

East Kerry (b) v Bye

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Final tonight

Under 15 division 6 final.

Laune Rangers B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B in Beaufort GAA pitch.

Throw in is at 7 0'clock.