Wednesday GAA Fixtures

North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Kilmoyley v Causeway
St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue
both @ 7.00pm
Lixnaw v Crotta O’Neill’s [7.30pm]
===========================
The U15 County Championship
All games throw in at 7pm
Round 1 is as follows:
Cup
Group A
East Kerry v St. Brendans
Venue - Spa
West Kerry v North Kerry
Venue - An Ghaeltacht
Group B
Castleisland District v Eoghan Ruadh
Venue - Cordal
Mid-Kerry v Tralee District
Venue - Milltown
Shield
Kenmare District v South Kerry Venue - Kenmare
North Kerry (b) v Mid Kerry (b) - Venue Ballylongford
East Kerry (b) v Bye
===================================
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Final tonight
Under 15 division 6 final.
Laune Rangers B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B in Beaufort GAA pitch.
Throw in is at 7 0'clock.