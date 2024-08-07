Advertisement
Sport

Wednesday GAA Fixtures

Aug 7, 2024 10:50 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday GAA Fixtures
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Kilmoyley v Causeway
St. Brendan's v Ballyheigue
both @ 7.00pm

Lixnaw v Crotta O’Neill’s [7.30pm]

===========================

The U15 County Championship
All games throw in at 7pm

Round 1 is as follows:
Cup
Group A
East Kerry v St. Brendans
Venue - Spa

West Kerry v North Kerry
Venue - An Ghaeltacht

Group B
Castleisland District v Eoghan Ruadh
Venue - Cordal

Mid-Kerry v Tralee District
Venue - Milltown

Shield
Kenmare District v South Kerry Venue - Kenmare
North Kerry (b) v Mid Kerry (b) - Venue Ballylongford
East Kerry (b) v Bye

===================================

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Final tonight

Under 15 division 6 final.
Laune Rangers B play Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B in Beaufort GAA pitch.
Throw in is at 7 0'clock.

