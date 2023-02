Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi scored his first goal for Championship leaders Burnley, as they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Watford last night.

Callum Robinson was also on the mark as Cardiff City won 2-nil at Birmingham City.

There are six more matches this evening.

It's second against third as Sheffield United host Middlesbrough, while Mick McCarthy's Blackpool are away to Swansea City.