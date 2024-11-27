Advertisement
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures

Nov 27, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Senior Women's Division 2:
Ballybunion Wildcats 41 - 49 Tralee Tigers BC ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool A:
St Bridgets T2 17 - 43 Kenmare Kestrels T1 ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div1:
St Brendans T1 22 - 36 St Marys T1 ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group B:
St Colmans 22 - 14 St Michaels ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Ballymac Bobcats v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Cumann Iosaef, 20:05, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Vixens T1 v St Josephs T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 2:
Tralee Magic v Corca Dhuibhne, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: CBS The Green Tralee, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 2:
Tralee Magic v St Marys, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: CBS The Green Tralee, 18:00, ;

Senior Women's Division 2 Plate:
Cahersiveen v Glenbeigh Falcons , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Plate:
Vixens v Killarney Cougars , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div3 Plate:
Tralee Magic T2 v St Bridgets Black, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 18:00, ;

