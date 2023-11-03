Advertisement
Weather wreaks havoc with today's racing

Nov 3, 2023 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Weather wreaks havoc with today's racing
There's an eight race card at Dundalk this evening where the first goes to post at 5-o'clock.

The going there is Standard. Racing in Down Royal has been abandoned due to the weather

It's also day one of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita just outside Los Angeles.

There are a host of Irish trained horses running, with Aidan O'Brien's 'River Tiber' favourite for the Juvenile Turf race.

Cross Channel racing has also been affected by the weather today

Racing in Wetherby and Ffos Las has been abandoned

Newmarket - Heavy - 11:15

Newcastle - Standard - 1:15

