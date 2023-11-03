Weather wreaks havoc with today's racing

There's an eight race card at Dundalk this evening where the first goes to post at 5-o'clock.

The going there is Standard. Racing in Down Royal has been abandoned due to the weather

It's also day one of the Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita just outside Los Angeles.

Advertisement

There are a host of Irish trained horses running, with Aidan O'Brien's 'River Tiber' favourite for the Juvenile Turf race.

Cross Channel racing has also been affected by the weather today

Racing in Wetherby and Ffos Las has been abandoned

Advertisement

Newmarket - Heavy - 11:15

Newcastle - Standard - 1:15