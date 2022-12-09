Advertisement
Sport

Weather hits racing schedule

Dec 9, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Weather hits racing schedule
The cold weather has already claimed one meeting this weekend.

Navan tomorrow is off

Inspections at both Punchestown and Cork will take place tomorrow, ahead of their planned meetings on Sunday.

