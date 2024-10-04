Watts the hero for Rovers in Europe

Dylan Watts was the hero for ten-man Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League last night.

His injury-time header secured a 1-1 draw for the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium against APOEL Nicosia, despite the second half red card shown to Neil Farrugia.

Boss Stephen Bradley says it ranks as one of Rovers' best European moments

Also last night Chelsea were 4-2 winners at home to Gent.

Harry Maguire could have saved the job of Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag last night.

His injury-time header rescued a 3-3 draw away to Porto, in a game where United had squandered a 2-nil lead.

For the second consecutive game, United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent-off.

Elsewhere, Tottenham were 2-1 winners away to Ferencvaros.

And Rangers lost 4-1 at home to Lyon.