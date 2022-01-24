Watford sack manager

Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.
The club dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone on Friday night following a 3-nil defeat at home to Norwich.
Ranieri was only appointed in October, signing a two-year deal.
Advertisement
Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.
The club dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone on Friday night following a 3-nil defeat at home to Norwich.
Ranieri was only appointed in October, signing a two-year deal.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus