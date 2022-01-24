Advertisement
Watford sack manager

Jan 24, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Watford have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri.

The club dropped into the Premier League’s relegation zone on Friday night following a 3-nil defeat at home to Norwich.

Ranieri was only appointed in October, signing a two-year deal.

