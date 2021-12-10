Watford have chance to move six-points clear of relegation zone

Watford have the chance to move six-points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone tonight.
However, Claudio Ranieri's side have lost three-games on the spin ahead of their trip to Brentford.
Kick-off is at 8.
