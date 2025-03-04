Advertisement
Sport

Waterford top of Premier Division

Mar 4, 2025 08:19 By radiokerrysport
Waterford top of Premier Division
Waterford sit top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

They came from behind to beat Munster neighbours Cork City 2-1 at the R-S-C last night thanks to second half-goals from Padraig Amond and Kyle White.

Cork finished with 10 men as Freddie Anderson was sent off for a second yellow card.

Elsewhere, Drogheda continued their impressive start to the new season with a 1-0 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Champions Shelbourne drew 1-1 with Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park while St Pat's beat 10-men Derry City 2-0 in Inchicore and Sligo Rovers enjoyed a 2-1 victory over Shamrock Rovers, who now sit bottom with just one point from three games.

