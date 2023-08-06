Advertisement
Waterford look to make history at Croke Park this evening

Aug 6, 2023 09:14 By radiokerrysport
Waterford look to make history at Croke Park this evening
Waterford will look to make history at Croke Park this evening.

They take on Cork in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final.

The Deise have never won the O'Duffy Cup and last featured in the decider way back in 1945.

The Rebels meanwhile last won in 2018, but were beaten in the last two finals.

Much has been made of Cork's positive use of their bench in recent games.

Former Cork player Sarah O'Donovan says management has some big calls to make

Throw-in in that game is at 5-o'clock.

Elsewhere today Meath face Derry in the intermediate final from a-quarter-to-3.

And Clare take on their Munster rivals Tipperary in the premier Junior decider at 10-to-1.

