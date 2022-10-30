Advertisement
Waterford into play-off final & will discover opponent today

Oct 30, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Waterford into play-off final & will discover opponent today
Waterford and Treaty United played out a 3-3 draw at the RSC in the second-leg of their First Division play-off semi-final.

Waterford advance 7-4 on aggregate and will play either Galway United or Longford in the final.

Galway United host Longford Town at 4-o'clock this afternoon in the second-leg of their semi-final.

The tie is poised at 2-2 after the first-leg.

There's one game in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

After winning the league earlier this week Shamrock Rovers will get to celebrate in front of their fans.

They welcome Derry City to Tallaght Stadum for a 7-o'clock kick-off.

