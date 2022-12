Waterford have announced the appointment of Jonathan Walters as Technical Director.

The former Republic of Ireland international will share the role with sister club Fleetwood Town.

Walters' job at Waterford will be to 'oversee the club's long-term football strategy', working alongside head coach Danny Searle.

The former Stoke striker retired from football in 2019, after a career spanning almost 20 years in the English game.