Warriors Win With Double Success For St Paul's Men & Women

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors enjoyed another successful night in front of the home fans with an 87-82 win over Ulster University in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Warriors PRO Alan Cantwell reports

Advertisement

Warriors Coach John Dowling says it was a quality game and was pleased with how his team prevailed in the end.

Ahead of meeting the team they will take on in the Cup semi final next week he says it is up to his side to defend the Complex when Ballincollig come to town...

Advertisement

Ulster University Coach Ryan McCormick says the game was a great spectacle and he was full of praise for the Tralee side...

Advertisement

Alan Cantwell spoke to Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan after the game to get his thoughts on the night.

Flexachem KCYMS lost at home to 76-94 to EJ Sligo All Stars.

Advertisement

In the Men’s National League, Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney kept their good run going with an 84-75 win at home to Mater Private Malahide.

Enda Walshe reports

Advertisement

In that same Division, Dublin Lions mauled the Killarney Cougars by 20 points on a 110-90 scoreline.

In Pres Gym, Utility Trust St Paul's were too good for McEvoys Cavan Eagles winning 69-53 in the MissQuote.ie Womens National League.

Enda Walshe reports