Warriors Win In Kerry Derby and Today's Results and Fixtures

Garvey's Tralee Warriors registered their first win in six attempts with a 92-87 win over local rivals Flexachem KCYMS in a pulsating Kerry Derby in front of a full house at the Tralee Sports Complex last night.

Warriors Coach John Dowling says it's great to be back to winning ways:

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:

St Annes 52 - 27 Tralee Magic T2 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:

Killarney Cougars Red 45 - 17 St Colmans Sparks ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div1 Cup:

Tralee Magic 86 - 79 St Bridgets T1 ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1 Cup:

Killarney Cougars T1 - Tralee Magic T1 Conceded by Killarney Cougars T1;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 3 Plate:

St Brendans T3 36 - 21 St Marys T3 ;

----------------------------------------

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div3:

Rathmore Ravens T2 v St Colmans , Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 20:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:

St Brendans T2 v St Pauls T2, Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div1 Group A:

Rathmore Ravens T1 v St Colmans , Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Killarney Cougars T1 v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Venue: Sem St Brendans Killarney, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2:

Rathmore Ravens T2 v Ballybunion Wildcats , Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:

Tralee Magic Black v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Venue: Mounthawk, 20:15, ;

Senior Men's Division 1 Cup:

St Marys v KCYMS , Venue: Castleisland Community Centre, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Plate:

St Colmans T1 v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div1 Cup:

St Brendans v St Marys T1, Venue: Moyderwell School, 18:45, ;