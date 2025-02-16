Warriors win but other Kerry sides beaten

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Super League side anchored down third place on the League table with a comprehensive 103-70 win over EJ Sligo All Stars at the Warriors new home court at the Kerry Sports Academy. A devastating scoring blitz in the opening quarter spread the game as they led 33-13. They maintained their advantage throughout and were 54-31 up at half time, 77-55 up at three quarter time before seeing out the 103-70 win in the end.

Team Flexachem lost to Bright St. Vincents after overtime, 96-89.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars went down 82-94 at Limerick Sport Eagles.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors BIDL Women made it four wins from five by overcoming Titans from Galway by 65-47. The Warriors lead comfortably by 37-13 at half time before seeing out the win by 18 points in the end. Holly O’Brien top scored with 22 with Niamh Collins firing in 16 ahead of a final round showdown with local rivals St. Mary’s Castleisland in two weeks time.

Today it’s the turn of the BIDL Mens side who will look to stretch their unbeaten record in the League to six when they host Atlantic Eagles at Moyderwell Gym at 1.