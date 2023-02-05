Warriors Win Basketball Derby Clash Against Killorglin

Garvey's Tralee Warriors overcame Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin with a 12 points win last night in the Insuremyvan.ie Men's Superleague.

Final Score - Killorglin 78 Warriors 90

St Pauls made it seven wins in a row with a 108-77 win over SETU Carlow last night in the MissQuote.ie Womens Basketball League.

It was a night to forget for the men of St Paul's in the InsureMyVan.ie National Basketball League with Scotts Lakers suffering a heavy 116-68 defeat against Limerick Sport Eagles.

There was better news for the other Kerry men's team in the National Basketball League as Killarney Cougars scored a 94-87 win at home against SETU Carlow.

The unbeaten Tralee Warriors U20s round out their successful National League Group 3 games today when they travel to the Mardyke Arena to take on UCC Demons.

Tip-off is a 4.30.