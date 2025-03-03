Advertisement
Sport

Warriors U20s remain unbeaten

Mar 3, 2025 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Warriors U20s remain unbeaten
Share this article

Garvey's Tralee Warriors U20s remain unbeaten and secured top spot in Group 4 of the National League with a comfortable win at home to Moycullen in Moyderwell on Sunday evening. The Warriors dominated the exchanges throughout a one sided affair and led 26-13 at quarter time before pushing well ahead by 53-22 at half time. The Warriors took their foot off the gas in the second half but still kept their commanding lead in place to lead 69-38 at three quarter time before securing the 86-49 win in the end ahead of their final group game away to Neptune in Neptune Stadium next Friday night.

Scorers:
Garvey's Tralee Warriors: Josh Osayanrhion 29, Olaf Michalczuk 21, Ryan Sheehy 11
Moycullen: Cian Walsh 19, Mark Molloy 12, Eoin Cleary 8

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Woman who died following collision in Tralee named locally
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus