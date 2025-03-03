Garvey's Tralee Warriors U20s remain unbeaten and secured top spot in Group 4 of the National League with a comfortable win at home to Moycullen in Moyderwell on Sunday evening. The Warriors dominated the exchanges throughout a one sided affair and led 26-13 at quarter time before pushing well ahead by 53-22 at half time. The Warriors took their foot off the gas in the second half but still kept their commanding lead in place to lead 69-38 at three quarter time before securing the 86-49 win in the end ahead of their final group game away to Neptune in Neptune Stadium next Friday night.

Scorers:

Garvey's Tralee Warriors: Josh Osayanrhion 29, Olaf Michalczuk 21, Ryan Sheehy 11

Moycullen: Cian Walsh 19, Mark Molloy 12, Eoin Cleary 8