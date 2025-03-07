Warriors tonight round out group stages of Mens U20 League

Garveys Tralee Warriors tonight round out the group stages of the Mens U20 League, away to Neptune at 8.

The Tralee side have led the way in Group 4 of the competition throughout and have already secured their place in the playoffs as one of the top ranked teams while Neptune, with just two wins to their name, will not feature at the business end of the campaign.

Josh Osayanrhion and Olaf Michalczuk continue to spearhead the Warriors offence with Evan Boyle's shooting from distance, solid performances from Bryaden Pierce and David Lucid and the emergence of Ryan Sheehy and Jamie Burke from the underage ranks all helping the Warriors negotiate their path to the playoffs without losing a game. The team are looking to capture the U20 National League title for the third time in a row having won it in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile it is a massive weekend for the Warriors Super League side with a high stakes clash against Griffith College Éanna on Saturday night followed by their final game of the regular season at home to St. Vincent's at the Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Sports Hall at the Kerry Sports Academy on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors are in second place on the League table going into this weekend of games and with a rostered weekend off next week have just six League points available to add to their current tally of 45 points. They need to win both games and hope that results elsewhere will go their way so that they deny either Killester or Éanna the all important second place on the table that guarantees a home quarter final and semi final in the playoffs.