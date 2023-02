Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have a home tie tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

They take on EJ All Stars Sligo from 7.30.

St Pauls Killarney host the Marble City Hawks at 7.30 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.

Scotts Lakers Killarney are away to Drogheda Wolves in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League at 7.30.